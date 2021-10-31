EDITORIAL: Warrensburg officials make the right decision

The Warrensburg Town Board is doing the right thing by putting the brakes on a proposed year-long moratorium involving new commercial development along a section of Main Street/Route 9.

The fact that a Dollar General store wants to locate on the main thoroughfare in a busy town should not have come as a surprise to town leaders nor should it be a catalyst for closing the door, even temporarily, on retail businesses that want to build there.

Where the Dollar General store would be built is an empty parcel where a guest home once stood. Across the way, the large Hudson Headwaters Health Network building casts a tall shadow. On the southern side of the parcel in question is a building housing the local history museum with eye-catching murals on either side, one depicting the folds of an American flag and the other showing colorful sketches of the town’s past, when Warrensburgh had an “h” at the end of its name. To the north, there’s a stone church. What do these three buildings have in common? Not much.

If the issue is setbacks and curb cuts for a particular building, the Planning Board is there for that. If there are issues with increased traffic at a location, and that is a legitimate concern at some spots in Warrensburg with sightline issues or near intersections, there are review mechanisms already in place. If there is a desire for architectural design standards on a few blocks, an architectural review board needs to be formed, develop standards and apply those evenly.

A Dollar General store will not be impactful in any overarching way. This is different than if a Walmart were to come to a small town. Those are huge traffic magnets that always seem to grow into larger supercenters if they aren’t that size at the outset. The Town Board would have a better argument for a moratorium then, though lawyers on speed-dial from Bentonville are known to push back in court when a municipality tries to slow them down for reasons other than planning or zoning non-conformity.

Warrensburg, a town that welcomes thousands of tourists to drive and walk along its streets during the annual World’s Largest Garage Sale and welcomes a large-scale motorcycle rally every year, knows a thing or two about regulating big events. Officials can build on that expertise and use their own instincts to guide the town, and its sprawling Main Street area, forward.

Diversity in building design and use is to be expected in many, many communities. Not every town or village is a Woodstock, N.Y., or Woodstock, Vt., and that’s quite OK.

If there are reasons to come up with additional planning, zoning, town code or architectural design regulations for buildings, elected and appointed leaders should move ahead with that process at a steady pace and involve the public. But that can be done without stopping the world from turning while it happens.

Local editorials are written by The Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; and Bob Condon, local news editor.

