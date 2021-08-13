EDITORIAL: Warren County did the right thing in punishing discriminatory statements

Some confusion has arisen over the First Amendment and whether Mr. VanNess should be allowed to say any ill-considered, mean-spirited thing he wants on Facebook or anywhere else, because the Constitution guarantees “freedom of speech.”

The Constitution does not guarantee freedom from consequences. VanNess and others can say what they please, and the ocean of insults and ignorance on social media attests to that right. You can’t be jailed for engaging in free speech, but you can be fired and many people have been.

Posting on Facebook is not like talking to a friend in your kitchen. It’s similar to standing near Centennial Circle and screaming through a megaphone, except you reach a lot more people on Facebook.

Think of all the difficulties confronted by someone who is transgender — all the struggles they’ve endured to express what they know are their true selves, and the courage it has taken to face rejection and ridicule.

We all struggle. We all have hardships, and we all can make the world a little kinder by squashing the urge to mock others for who they are.

Social media brings out the worst in us, encouraging pettiness and cruelty. We have to those negative urges —personally and, as Warren County leaders did in this case, officially.

Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.

