EDITORIAL: Warren County did the right thing in punishing discriminatory statements

It’s heartening to see Warren County’s leaders taking seriously a complaint about discriminatory comments made by a county employee, William VanNess, and addressing them in a professional, politically neutral way.
VanNess made transphobic posts on Facebook, disparaging Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman who is a U.S. assistant secretary for health in the Biden administration.
A local woman who saw the postings and was offended by them filed a complaint with the county.
VanNess is an elections commissioner, a position in which it is important he show integrity in his public behavior. The last thing we need is more undermining of public trust in elections and the people who run them. We need elections officials who are upright, fair-minded individuals, not the sort that goes on Facebook to mock others.
VanNess violated county policy with his posts, according to a review conducted by a law firm retained by the county administrator, Ryan Moore.
“The county has an obligation to current employees and those seeking employment to ensure our workplace is free from harassment or discrimination based upon gender expression, gender identify, genetic predisposition and transgender status,” Moore said.
VanNess’ punishment was not revealed. But the decisive action by Moore and the board of supervisors under the leadership of Chairwoman Rachel Seeber is good news for all county employees who want a workplace free from harassment. It is also good news for county residents who have been assured the county’s leadership takes its rules seriously.
Some confusion has arisen over the First Amendment and whether Mr. VanNess should be allowed to say any ill-considered, mean-spirited thing he wants on Facebook or anywhere else, because the Constitution guarantees “freedom of speech.”
The Constitution does not guarantee freedom from consequences. VanNess and others can say what they please, and the ocean of insults and ignorance on social media attests to that right. You can’t be jailed for engaging in free speech, but you can be fired and many people have been.
Posting on Facebook is not like talking to a friend in your kitchen. It’s similar to standing near Centennial Circle and screaming through a megaphone, except you reach a lot more people on Facebook.
Think of all the difficulties confronted by someone who is transgender — all the struggles they’ve endured to express what they know are their true selves, and the courage it has taken to face rejection and ridicule.
We all struggle. We all have hardships, and we all can make the world a little kinder by squashing the urge to mock others for who they are.
Social media brings out the worst in us, encouraging pettiness and cruelty. We have to those negative urges —personally and, as Warren County leaders did in this case, officially.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.