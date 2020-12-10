EDITORIAL: Warning of attacks comes late

The Hudson Falls police department has warned women against going out alone in the evening for walks or jogs, as five women have been groped in separate attacks in the village since Oct. 1.
Our question is, what about all the women who went out alone in the evenings from Oct. 1 until now, including the four who were attacked after the first attack?
Did it occur to anyone at the police department that a warning was warranted after attack Number 1? How about after Number 2? Number 3? Number 4?
Apparently, according to the scanty information the department has released, the five attacks were carried out by the same person, a white man of medium height.
These assaults should not be treated lightly. The man grabbed or slapped the women in their “intimate areas,” according to the department’s press release. Twice, he exposed his genitalia before running away.
It is possible that a man who would approach women at night when they’re alone, sexually grope them and expose himself could increase the violence of his assaults, even to the point of rape. Did that possibility occur to Hudson Falls police officials after two or three attacks? Did anyone suggest a public warning?
Preventing this sort of attack by finding a friend to walk or jog with or choosing to go out at a safer time or in a safer place is easy, but you can’t avoid danger when you don’t know it’s there.
Getting assaulted in this manner, suddenly and unexpectedly, is terrifying. The experiences would have been traumatizing in themselves, and the women would have had reason to fear, in the moment, that they could get much worse.
We’re not criticizing the police for failing to catch this man over the last two months, but we are questioning the decision to keep quiet. Public safety was at stake. It is possible that, because of their silence, Hudson Falls police failed to warn women who later became victims of attacks they could have avoided.
We have not heard an explanation from the department or its chief, Scott Gillis. In the press release he finally sent out on Tuesday, he included this note: “I will not be handling any phone calls on this as it is an open investigation. Chief Gillis.”
We understand police need to keep certain aspects of investigations to themselves until an arrest is made. But warning the public about a clear and present danger is not optional — it is a requirement of running a police department. Gillis should explain why he failed to do that.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
