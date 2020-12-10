EDITORIAL: Warning of attacks comes late

The Hudson Falls police department has warned women against going out alone in the evening for walks or jogs, as five women have been groped in separate attacks in the village since Oct. 1.

Our question is, what about all the women who went out alone in the evenings from Oct. 1 until now, including the four who were attacked after the first attack?

Did it occur to anyone at the police department that a warning was warranted after attack Number 1? How about after Number 2? Number 3? Number 4?

Apparently, according to the scanty information the department has released, the five attacks were carried out by the same person, a white man of medium height.

These assaults should not be treated lightly. The man grabbed or slapped the women in their “intimate areas,” according to the department’s press release. Twice, he exposed his genitalia before running away.

It is possible that a man who would approach women at night when they’re alone, sexually grope them and expose himself could increase the violence of his assaults, even to the point of rape. Did that possibility occur to Hudson Falls police officials after two or three attacks? Did anyone suggest a public warning?