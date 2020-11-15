EDITORIAL: Under new administration, Stefanik should follow through

We should expect this sort of constructive behavior, too, of our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, who showed over the last few months that, when her reelection is on the line, she can really get out in the district and interact with her constituents. We’d love to see that same local focus when she’s not campaigning.

Since Stefanik made support for police agencies her campaign’s centerpiece, we would love to see her working hard this term to create and pass legislation to improve policing. The uproar across the country over police actions, particularly in regard to treatment of Black Americans, creates an opportunity to examine the role of police officers in our communities and make changes for the better. Stefanik can play a leading part in that effort.

Stefanik’s closing campaign argument centered on her moderation, with many of her ads talking about her bipartisanship. She also mentioned, many times, the “results” she has achieved in Congress. To accomplish things now, she will have to find ways to reach compromises not only with her Democratic colleagues in the House majority but with the Biden-Harris administration, too.

We believe she’s capable of working with Democrats for the good of the country; and we need that to happen. Having Elise Stefanik follow through on her campaign priorities, with support from her constituents, will be a positive way for the 21st District to start the post-Trump era.

Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0