EDITORIAL: Under new administration, Stefanik should follow through

In the end, the presidential election wasn’t particularly close.
Joe Biden now has a popular vote margin of more than 5 million votes and a substantial electoral college lead – 306 to 232. The huge number of mail-in ballots and early votes cast in this pandemic year changed the counting process and created false impressions, such as that Biden would lose Pennsylvania, which he has now won by a lot.
It’s a good thing for our divided democracy that one candidate won decisively, so the country will have an opportunity soon to move on from the election. We have important issues to address, starting with a pandemic that has killed more than 240,000 of us over the last nine months and compromised the health of hundreds of thousands more.
That we survive this outbreak with our democracy intact and at least a path open to prosperity will depend as much on e ach of us as on our political leaders. Each presidential administration is a partnership with the people, and in a national crisis, we need a united response.
If you’re out and about in the Glens Falls area, you see that most people are wearing masks, and to the extent they can, staying away from each other. But local efforts can be undone by people’s foolhardiness in other states, hundreds or thousands of miles away. We need national leaders coordinating this effort, promoting a science-based strategy and cheering us on.
We should expect this sort of constructive behavior, too, of our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, who showed over the last few months that, when her reelection is on the line, she can really get out in the district and interact with her constituents. We’d love to see that same local focus when she’s not campaigning.
Since Stefanik made support for police agencies her campaign’s centerpiece, we would love to see her working hard this term to create and pass legislation to improve policing. The uproar across the country over police actions, particularly in regard to treatment of Black Americans, creates an opportunity to examine the role of police officers in our communities and make changes for the better. Stefanik can play a leading part in that effort.
Stefanik’s closing campaign argument centered on her moderation, with many of her ads talking about her bipartisanship. She also mentioned, many times, the “results” she has achieved in Congress. To accomplish things now, she will have to find ways to reach compromises not only with her Democratic colleagues in the House majority but with the Biden-Harris administration, too.
We believe she’s capable of working with Democrats for the good of the country; and we need that to happen. Having Elise Stefanik follow through on her campaign priorities, with support from her constituents, will be a positive way for the 21st District to start the post-Trump era.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
