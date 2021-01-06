EDITORIAL: Trump's enablers, like Stefanik, are also to blame for Wednesday's violence

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stefanik and others will be trying out excuses over the next few days, saying how surprised they were by what happened.

But Trump called for this, and politicians like Elise Stefanik, with their silence, went along with him.

Wednesday’s riot didn’t start as a rally for a just cause. It was prompted by lies. The election wasn’t stolen, as Trump kept shouting. He lost fair and square.

Some of the mob may believe Trump’s lies, but people like Stefanik don’t. She knows he lost, but she and others have engaged in a cynical game of pretending otherwise for their own gain.

In explaining why she was going to object to the Electoral College results – a process that had just begun when the riot broke out – Stefanik referred to Article II and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution, saying they “make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the Presidential election.”

But that’s not true. Those parts of the Constitution lay out the process for Congress to accept the results reported by the states. They say nothing about making objections. Justifying herself with the Constitution is part of her game.