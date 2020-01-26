EDITORIAL: Treating people right in the public arena

They are really the backbones of our communities, and almost no one knows their names. We suspect they like it that way.

These are the people who sit on the planning and zoning boards, the folks who volunteer their time because they want to give back to their communities in some small way. Occasionally, they might receive a small stipend, but mostly they do it because they want to contribute.

The work is hardly glamorous, and often requires research, night meetings and an understanding of complicated issues that can be contentious.

Citizens depend on them to get it right.

Generally speaking, if you have someone smart, experienced and willing to do the work, they are considered gold by elected officials.

Rarely are there lines for these positions.

So the events of the past few weeks give us cause for concern.

In the first case, Moreau’s Republican Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz chose not to reappoint an experienced member of the Planning Board without giving a reason. It turned out that the Planning Board member, Reed Antis, had been a vocal supporter for a Democrat running for the Town Board and the Democrat won.