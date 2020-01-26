EDITORIAL: Treating people right in the public arena

They are really the backbones of our communities, and almost no one knows their names. We suspect they like it that way.
These are the people who sit on the planning and zoning boards, the folks who volunteer their time because they want to give back to their communities in some small way. Occasionally, they might receive a small stipend, but mostly they do it because they want to contribute.
The work is hardly glamorous, and often requires research, night meetings and an understanding of complicated issues that can be contentious.
Citizens depend on them to get it right.
Generally speaking, if you have someone smart, experienced and willing to do the work, they are considered gold by elected officials.
Rarely are there lines for these positions.
So the events of the past few weeks give us cause for concern.
In the first case, Moreau’s Republican Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz chose not to reappoint an experienced member of the Planning Board without giving a reason. It turned out that the Planning Board member, Reed Antis, had been a vocal supporter for a Democrat running for the Town Board and the Democrat won.
Kusnierz not only did not re-appoint Antis, he appointed the former Republican Town Board member who had lost the election in his place.
It all looked very political and very personal.
Kusnierz eventually released a letter of a complaint against Antis and said that was the reason he was not appointed.
Then, a week later, Kusnierz fired Antis’ wife from her job as the town historian – it paid just $1,000 a year – to make things even worse. Mary Antis had been the town historian for 20 years and was replaced by a woman with no experience being a town historian.
This is why many people choose not to participate in town government.
The politics.
The lack of civility.
That brings us to chapter two in this recent saga with what happened to Travis Whitehead.
If you follow Warren County and Queensbury governments, you probably have heard of Whitehead. He has made a name for himself checking the work of government officials and often finding problems that save taxpayers a significant amount of money.
He also ran – and lost – in an election lst fall to be on the Queensbury Town Board.
Whitehead had been a member of the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency for the past year and a half.
The job of the IDA is to help finance local business projects and create jobs.
When Warren County’s new chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Frank Thomas, announced his appointments last week, he did not include Whitehead.
Whitehead had been one of the dissenting voices on an unusual proposal to involve the IDA in a controversial project to develop the former General Electric dewatering site.
Thomas did not tell Whitehead about his decision beforehand.
The resolution announcing the proposed appointments was conveniently not posted on the Warren County website before the meeting as it usually is.
It appears that was done deliberately to embarrass Whitehead at the meeting.
Whitehead responded with an off-color insult directed toward Thomas at the meeting.
That was wrong of Whitehead, but understandable considering the chairman’s actions.
Both situations are childish and smack of small-town politics at its worst.
Both parties should be ashamed.
They have made it more difficult for their colleagues and leaders in other communities to recruit professional people to fill important roles for little compensation.
A good rule of thumb is to treat people the way you would want to be treated.
That was not done in either instance here.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Al Matrose.