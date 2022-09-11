EDITORIAL: Town of Lake George voters need a say

The citizen-initiated petition that is pushing Village of Lake George voters to the polls Tuesday will get the feelings of village voters on record. Do they favor dissolving village government and handing those responsibilities to the town or not? It also gets the clock ticking on the village government going away for good.

A consolidation vote, which is not on the ballot Tuesday, would allow both the village and town voters to better decide the future of the village as an incorporated entity, and seems the fairer discussion to have. A consolidation vote, pushed ahead by both village and town boards or its citizenry, would come after a study of finances, and staffing and services — some already shared by town and village.

The dissolution of the village of Lake George creates uncertainties for the town and village involving past debts, future spending and the need for special tax districts. Yes, the process calls for those to be formally studied if Tuesday’s dissolution vote is approved. But this vote seems rushed, pushed to ballot in just a few months per requirements connected to citizen petitions.

The village of Lake George is not your typical village, if there is such a thing. It is Warren County’s only incorporated village government, and shares some similarities with a small city in terms of services and operations. The village, along with the Town of Lake George, and some neighboring communities, are the tourism drivers in the county. The Lake George village government must balance the services it offers to year-round residents on, say, Helen Street, with those it offers to summer visitors to keep them wanting to return.

We can think of several incorporated villages in the area that we would put much higher on our list for dissolution or consolidation than Lake George. But those villages have either rejected moves to dissolve or apparently haven’t seen the need to bring such a measure forth. And those villages don’t empty garbage cans in parks and on sidewalks every morning, nor do they finance and coordinate weekly fireworks shows and entertainment. They don’t operate water and sewer facilities of the size to handle a summer population explosion and protect The Queen of American Lakes in the process. They don’t operate, collect revenue and keeps books on parking meter systems along main thoroughfares and some back streets.

Say what you will about Lake George’s longtime village mayor, but Bob Blais speaks his mind, whether it is on the dissolution issue, showing up at a county board meetings to make a case for the village or the region, or trying to keep certain T-shirts out of gift shop windows. Village government in Lake George means something and it is not redundant or deferential. Would that change when Blais steps down? Maybe. But village voters should be passing judgment Tuesday on governmental structure, not the mayor.

A longer view would benefit both Village of Lake George residents, who get a vote Tuesday, and Town of Lake George residents, who don’t, but whose town governmental unit will be taking on an expanded set of operations, focuses and headaches if the village government ceases to exist.