EDITORIAL: The truth is, pandemic is hard but preventative steps have worked

The biggest problem has been politicization of the emergency, which is why it’s especially encouraging to hear a prominent local Republican giving voice to stark truths and urging us to stay the course.

“We are not numb, however, to the action it requires in our community response,” Seeber said.

We have vaccines now, but it is still critical that we follow prevention guidelines — wear masks, socially distance, avoid large gatherings, wash our hands. Without these measures, the death toll would be overwhelming, which you can see if you look at the incidence of flu this year.

We have had essentially no flu season, because the preventative steps we have taken for COVID also work on the flu. The flu is less contagious, which means we’ve been able to slow its transmission enough to halt its spread; while COVID is still spreading, although slower than it would have been without the masks and the staying home and all the rest.

We should learn many lessons from the pandemic, and one of the most obvious is that prevention works on viruses. In the future, one hopes, we will take more seriously the admonition to avoid other people when sick, and we will stay home from work and stay out of the grocery store and keep our sick children home, too.