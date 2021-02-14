EDITORIAL: The truth is, pandemic is hard but preventative steps have worked

It’s good to hear the truth, no matter how grim, and we heard that this week from Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, when she talked about the scope of the pandemic and the effect it is having on us all.
“As we stare straight into the eyes of one of the biggest mass casualty events in American history, we have grown numb to death … numb to the crisis and tragedy it represents,” she said.
She was reacting to the latest report of two deaths from COVID-19 in Warren County, after 25 people had died of the disease in the past month.
She’s right about the numbness, and she’s right about the size of the catastrophe we are living through. It has been just one year since the first COVID-19 casualties surfaced in the U.S. One year, and we have lost more than 470,000 people. Only the Civil War and the Great Influenza of 1918-1920 killed more Americans, and before this pandemic is over, its fatalities may eclipse both of those.
The consequences of the pandemic are profound and will be long-lasting. One of them has been a normalization of a loss of life we would have found shocking a year ago. Part of this is pragmatism. Society will collapse if our reaction to the catastrophe is to sit around and wring our hands.
But it has become all too easy to turn away from and ignore the sickness and death, and, along with that, to refuse to cooperate with efforts to lessen the pandemic’s severity.
The biggest problem has been politicization of the emergency, which is why it’s especially encouraging to hear a prominent local Republican giving voice to stark truths and urging us to stay the course.
“We are not numb, however, to the action it requires in our community response,” Seeber said.
We have vaccines now, but it is still critical that we follow prevention guidelines — wear masks, socially distance, avoid large gatherings, wash our hands. Without these measures, the death toll would be overwhelming, which you can see if you look at the incidence of flu this year.
We have had essentially no flu season, because the preventative steps we have taken for COVID also work on the flu. The flu is less contagious, which means we’ve been able to slow its transmission enough to halt its spread; while COVID is still spreading, although slower than it would have been without the masks and the staying home and all the rest.
We should learn many lessons from the pandemic, and one of the most obvious is that prevention works on viruses. In the future, one hopes, we will take more seriously the admonition to avoid other people when sick, and we will stay home from work and stay out of the grocery store and keep our sick children home, too.
We’re not at the “lessons learned” point yet; we are still enduring this plague. Seeber is right about the numbing effect of the daily deaths, but we can take heart that our efforts are making a difference. As awful as the death toll is, it would be in the millions if we let the virus spread unchecked.
The worst thing we could do is give up now, with vaccinations in progress and infection rates falling. We may still suffer setbacks, but we are going to survive. When we reach a day that we can look back on this experience, we will be able to say we strove together and we made it through.
