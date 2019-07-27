A year ago, we asked the candidates in the 21st Congressional District not to lie.
It appears that will be the least of our problems in the next election.
If the politics of our country continue to deteriorate, if we don’t come to some understanding on how to safeguard our elections while forming a consensus to what is appropriate and what is not, foreign countries will continue to sew divisions with a new type of digital war where we are our own worst enemy.
“They are doing it as we sit here,” Robert Mueller said Wednesday about the Russians, “and they expect to do it during the next campaign.”
FBI Director Christopher Wrap told the Senate Judiciary Committee the same thing on Tuesday.(tncms-inline)0bab6c38-6bd1-4b22-aba0-51da5df780d7[0](/tncms-inline)
Other intelligence agencies have also shown concern.
On Thursday, former Gen. Stanley McChrystal and David Eichenbaum co-authored an article for Politico in which they argued, “It’s a war America is losing — badly.”
They wrote that America is totally unprepared.
They charged that everyone is vulnerable.
This is not about changing votes or depressing turnout. These are sophisticated influence campaigns that “warp our collective understanding of reality.”
That’s the way McChrystal and Eichenbaum put it.
By next year, video of political candidates saying things they didn’t say will be commonplace.
Consider that for a second.
None of us will know what to believe.
Maybe we are already there with Americans at odds over two different political realities and unable to agree on the facts.
The Senate Intelligence Committee released a report Thursday concluding all 50 states were targeted in the 2016 and 2018 elections, and state election officials are anxious and underfunded while running computer systems with outdated software.
The report determined that foreign entities can gain access to our election infrastructure and Russia is skilled enough to meddle inside it.
The House of Representatives has passed bills that address the problem.
The U.S. Senate has not.
The cavalry is waiting orders and Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to yell, “Charge!” He will not allow a vote on the bills. He says states do not need any more security.
Our own Rep. Elise Stefanik is among those calling for greater election security, going so far as to write President Trump a letter demanding action.
We applaud the effort and the gumption in standing up to the president as a fellow Republican. We would have been more impressed if she spent the 2 minutes and 55 seconds she had questioning Mueller with questions about the threat to our voting process.
Sen. Chuck Schumer took to the floor of the Senate Thursday to ask McConnell directly if he even cares about America.
“Leader McConnell, let me read you that sentence, if you care about America,” Schumer said. He then read Mueller’s quote about the Russians “doing it as we sit here.”
Schumer told McConnell that the integrity of our elections are at stake.
And the future of the country.
He asked McConnell if Mueller was wrong.
He asked McConnell if all the experts are wrong.
“If we lose faith in the electoral process, democracy will walk away from us,” Schumer said.
McConnell blocked the vote again.
We should be aghast.
Earlier this year, President Trump said he would listen if a foreign entity approached his campaign about dirt on an opponent.
It didn’t seem to raise an eyebrow.
“Over the course of my career, I’ve seen a number of challenges to our democracy,” Mueller said Wednesday. “The Russian government’s effort to interfere in our election is among the most serious.”
And we still do nothing because of politics.
This is Pearl Harbor and 9/11 rolled into one cataclysmic event. Only this time, we have a warning that we choose not to heed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.