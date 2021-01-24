EDITORIAL: The Glens Falls community has often come together for the public good

The whole ATF story — the purchase of the old Woolworth’s building by a coalition of business leaders to create an artistic venue that would help revitalize downtown; the donations from Charley Wood and many others that funded construction of the theater; the founding of ATF by Banta and her husband, David Turner, and a group of backers; the hard work of fundraising over many years to improve the building — is a testament to the deep pool of civic leaders here and the willingness of the community to turn out for quality entertainment.

The success of the Open Door Mission is just as impressive. We’re a small community to support a soup kitchen and a homeless shelter with almost 60 beds, which the mission will have after its expansion. It has seemed at times — such as a few years ago, when the mission bought a large building on Warren Street and announced grand expansion plans — that the mission’s board was running on blind faith rather than a realistic assessment of what could be accomplished.

But through perseverance and, again, the turning out of the community for a project critical to the city’s quality of life, that faith has been borne out by results.

“We have worked on this application for three years,” said the mission’s director, Kim Cook, about the grant it finally received.