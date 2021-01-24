EDITORIAL: The Glens Falls community has often come together for the public good

Two newsworthy announcements were made this past week in Glens Falls — that the director of Adirondack Theatre Festival, Chad Rabinovitz, will be leaving in March and that Open Door Mission had received a $1.5 million grant it will use to greatly increase its number of beds and make other improvements.
The common threads between these nonprofits — one dedicated to presenting new and cutting-edge theater and film and the other to helping people who are homeless and hungry — are their perseverance despite long odds and the unflagging support of the local community, which made their successes possible.
Glens Falls has proved many times — from Cool Insuring Arena to Cole’s Woods — it is a place where the community has the resources and the determination to protect and improve social and cultural institutions.
When we say “Glens Falls,” we mean the Glens Falls region, because all of the surrounding communities, and especially Queensbury, participate in and contribute to the prosperity of the city.
Rabinovitz has led ATF for six years, expanding its schedule, increasing attendance and launching a successful film festival. Now that he’s leaving, one of the festival’s founders, Martha Banta, will return to guide the organization through the transition to a new director and what will be a second summer disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The whole ATF story — the purchase of the old Woolworth’s building by a coalition of business leaders to create an artistic venue that would help revitalize downtown; the donations from Charley Wood and many others that funded construction of the theater; the founding of ATF by Banta and her husband, David Turner, and a group of backers; the hard work of fundraising over many years to improve the building — is a testament to the deep pool of civic leaders here and the willingness of the community to turn out for quality entertainment.
The success of the Open Door Mission is just as impressive. We’re a small community to support a soup kitchen and a homeless shelter with almost 60 beds, which the mission will have after its expansion. It has seemed at times — such as a few years ago, when the mission bought a large building on Warren Street and announced grand expansion plans — that the mission’s board was running on blind faith rather than a realistic assessment of what could be accomplished.
But through perseverance and, again, the turning out of the community for a project critical to the city’s quality of life, that faith has been borne out by results.
“We have worked on this application for three years,” said the mission’s director, Kim Cook, about the grant it finally received.
Open Door Mission began by serving meals in a parking lot on South Street. Adirondack Theatre Festival staged its first performances at a venue in the Lake George RV Park. They have grown into critical parts of the civic life of the Glens Falls area because of the hard work of their founders and directors; the foresight and generosity of local business leaders and philanthropists; and the enthusiasm and commitment of thousands of local supporters.
The national debate now concerns whether, after the divisiveness of the last few years, the country can unify around any common causes. It is wonderful to report that Glens Falls never lost that ability.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.