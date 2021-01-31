EDITORIAL: The country needs public servants like Letitia James who tell hard truths

If the country does not split at the seams and fly into pieces under the centrifugal pressures of a pandemic, an insurrection and internecine politics, we will have public servants like Letitia James to thank.

James, New York’s attorney general, released on Thursday her department’s report on nursing homes’ response to COVID-19. The summary in the department’s press release — a few pages long — makes for chilling reading.

The headline has been that the state Department of Health undercounted COVID-19 nursing home deaths by a large margin — as much as 50 percent, the report found. The undercount was caused primarily by the exclusion of COVID-positive patients who died after being transferred to hospitals, but the report found that even in-home deaths from COVID-19 had been undercounted.

The likelihood that COVID deaths were counted improperly has been pointed out for months by critics of the way the Cuomo administration handled the early days of the pandemic and, particularly, of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s March order requiring nursing homes to accept transfers of COVID-positive patients from hospitals. The order, rescinded after a few weeks, was an attempt to help overburdened hospitals, but it was assailed as a deadly error that would spread the coronavirus to the state’s most vulnerable population.

