EDITORIAL: The country needs public servants like Letitia James who tell hard truths

If the country does not split at the seams and fly into pieces under the centrifugal pressures of a pandemic, an insurrection and internecine politics, we will have public servants like Letitia James to thank.
James, New York’s attorney general, released on Thursday her department’s report on nursing homes’ response to COVID-19. The summary in the department’s press release — a few pages long — makes for chilling reading.
The headline has been that the state Department of Health undercounted COVID-19 nursing home deaths by a large margin — as much as 50 percent, the report found. The undercount was caused primarily by the exclusion of COVID-positive patients who died after being transferred to hospitals, but the report found that even in-home deaths from COVID-19 had been undercounted.
The likelihood that COVID deaths were counted improperly has been pointed out for months by critics of the way the Cuomo administration handled the early days of the pandemic and, particularly, of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s March order requiring nursing homes to accept transfers of COVID-positive patients from hospitals. The order, rescinded after a few weeks, was an attempt to help overburdened hospitals, but it was assailed as a deadly error that would spread the coronavirus to the state’s most vulnerable population.
In the context of the flood of criticism over the order, it’s hard to see the undercounting of deaths as a simple mistake. The Health Department’s decision to separate out deaths in hospitals appears tailored to make the nursing home data more palatable. An explanation for the undercounting of COVID deaths inside nursing homes has not yet been offered, but James has said the investigation is not over.
Her department’s report contains much more that is critical of nursing home operators – inadequate staffing, poor infection control, lack of protective equipment, failure to screen staff — all of which contributed to high rates of infection and thousands of deaths. But what stands out is James’ willingness to issue a report that confirms the strongest criticisms of Cuomo’s actions.
James is doing her job — just that — but that is what our state and our country need more than anything right now: public servants determined to carry out their duties without political consideration.
Cuomo has a reputation for arrogance and grudge-holding, and this is a wounding report, since it undermines his narrative of having met and mastered the challenges of the pandemic. But James has upheld the independence of her position and the primacy of the rule of law in the administration of the state.
That no one is above the law — not a governor, not a president — is the foundation the rest of our democracy rests on. We have seen in the past year courageous acknowledgements of that principle by Republican and Democratic public servants, such as Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, who resisted tremendous pressure from then-President Trump to lie about the election results; and Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a rock-ribbed Republican who condemned Trump’s incitement of the Capitol mob and voted to impeach him.
James now joins the list of politicians who have put country over party. Whether she will benefit politically from her courage or be hurt by it remains to be seen, but either way, she did the right thing. New York is lucky to have her as attorney general.
