Editorial: The case is made, Cuomo must go

Few Democrats and just about no one else is standing by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, following the release of a damning report from state Attorney General Letitia James, and that is as it should be.
Numerous people of influence, including the state’s two Democratic senators, Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and the Democratic president of the country, Joe Biden, have called on him to resign.
Judging by what we know of Cuomo’s character, we doubt he will walk the plank of resignation, unless it is at the point of a cutlass of impeachment.
The real power in this situation lies with the Democratic members of the state Assembly and, especially, Carl Heastie, the speaker. Following is Heastie’s statement of Tuesday afternoon:
“After our conference this afternoon to discuss the Attorney General's report concerning sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo, it is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office.
“Once we receive all relevant documents and evidence from the Attorney General, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible.”
That sounds ominous for Cuomo, but who knows what “expeditiously” means. Will it take days to conclude that investigation or months? And by that time, will the chorus be singing so unanimously for removal?
It would be foolish to underestimate Cuomo and naïve to think he’s incapable of swaying some Democrats from an “impeach him now” to a “let the voters decide” position. That is why public pressure should be vigorous and relentless, because Cuomo should go — not next November but now.
The report reveals a culture of harassment in the executive chamber, with Cuomo as the ringleader and top aides the enablers. He created an environment in which state employees regularly felt humiliated and abused but feared being subject to even worse bullying if they stood up for themselves.
Cuomo touched women in ways that were sexual and degrading and embarrassed and shamed them with his comments. He victimized not only women among his executive staff but also a state trooper and even members of the public.
We have often heard that sexual assault and rape are not motivated by sexual desire but by urges to assert power and control. This is clear in Cuomo’s case. He was mean and manipulative, controlling and bullying. He didn’t seduce his victims. He degraded them.
What a terrible example he has set, and what a terrible person he is to lead our state.
We have frequently criticized Cuomo’s exaggerated need for control, vindictiveness and bullying. Although we endorsed his first run for governor in 2010, hoping he could bring fiscal discipline to a state in bad financial trouble, we backed Republican Rob Astorino in 2014 and Republican Marc Molinaro in 2018.
Cuomo’s negatives — his “all about me” governing style and the corruption that has flourished in his administration — have outweighed the positives. His political toughness and capability are counterbalanced by personal flaws, which are even larger than we knew.
We were glad to hear immediate and uncompromising condemnation of Cuomo from Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner and other Democrats. We’d like to see the Assembly begin impeachment proceedings today. Nothing has been proven in court, but it doesn’t need to be.
We are satisfied that, with numerous women testifying to similar stories, Cuomo is the sexual harasser they say he is. The Assembly should be satisfied, too, and not delay. Get him out.
