Editorial: The case is made, Cuomo must go

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It would be foolish to underestimate Cuomo and naïve to think he’s incapable of swaying some Democrats from an “impeach him now” to a “let the voters decide” position. That is why public pressure should be vigorous and relentless, because Cuomo should go — not next November but now.

The report reveals a culture of harassment in the executive chamber, with Cuomo as the ringleader and top aides the enablers. He created an environment in which state employees regularly felt humiliated and abused but feared being subject to even worse bullying if they stood up for themselves.

Cuomo touched women in ways that were sexual and degrading and embarrassed and shamed them with his comments. He victimized not only women among his executive staff but also a state trooper and even members of the public.

We have often heard that sexual assault and rape are not motivated by sexual desire but by urges to assert power and control. This is clear in Cuomo’s case. He was mean and manipulative, controlling and bullying. He didn’t seduce his victims. He degraded them.

What a terrible example he has set, and what a terrible person he is to lead our state.