My favorite book dedication is this: “To Claire, for her tender, ruthless criticism of these pages.”

You’ll find that dedication in the front pages of The Last Film of Emile Vico, a novel by Thomas Gavin, a professor of mine at the University of Rochester. The phrase at the center — “tender, ruthless criticism” — is one I have repeated thousands of times since first reading it. I have mentioned it once to my own staff here at The Post-Star. As a professor, I often mentioned that phrase and reminded my students that we would be tender as we critiqued someone’s writing. We would be tender as we questioned, and ruthless as we looked for errors in logic, wording, clarity and syntax that kept the writing from being the best it could be.

Now I find “tender but ruthless,” has my mind going in new directions.

That phrase is a pithy, wonderful reminder that someone else is on the other side of the writing, that they took time to put words together and are attempting to reach an audience, to give them information, or to inspire them or call them to action.

At the same time, that phrase suggests, we must be willing to point out errors when we see them and ruthlessly attempt to make corrections, to improve.

This reminds me, if you’ll allow a digression, of the book Logic and Mr. Limbaugh, published in 1998.

In that book, the philosopher Ray Perkins, Jr., looked at arguments made by Rush Limbaugh, the radio personality who was in his prime at the time, and whether those arguments held water.

Perkins wrote that honest philosophers, when arguing their side, take a couple steps back and are, in a way, tender.

First, they do not focus on the trivial, on the irrelevant. They do not pretend that one errant word or idea is the main argument. Second, the honest philosopher looks at the argument most likely to have gone through some tender, ruthless editing of its own, the one that is likely the best argument the other side can make. Then the honest philosopher argues against that. Finally, as I have assumed the editor’s chair here at The Post-Star, I have been thinking of an old concept: A newspaper is a community in conversation with itself. I do not know who said that one originally, and my cadre of Editors-Who-Should-Know, also don’t know. But all of that has led to a revision of the letters-to-the-editor policy. We will roll out an official change shortly, but starting Monday,

We are going to ask you to be tender but ruthless.

You can be honest, express an opinion, disagree, even verbally point a finger or give a stern look at another letter writer, at a reporter on staff, at the editor, the general public, The Post-Star itself, the best flavor of coffee, or the existence of the moon. But recall, before you hit send on that email, that another writer is on the other side of the print, another community member. They are human like you and as such deserve dignity and respect.

So no name-calling, no personal attacks.

If editorial staff believes a letter or portion thereof goes beyond a tense conversation and into personal attacks, we’ll ask you to change it before we publish. If you really feel a need to bash, demean and otherwise attack other people in print, your letter may find a home in another publication, or, of course, there’s always Facebook.

Remember that we are a community in conversation with one another. I look forward to that.