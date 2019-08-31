The Queensbury Town Board was talking about us this week.
Yes, we here at the Post-Star editorial board. It wasn’t that our ears were burning; we just had one of our reporters present at a workshop meeting.
The workshop was being held to consider a new nuisance law to address misbehavior at some of the short-term rental properties around town.
The editorial board addressed the issue on Aug. 1, when we admittedly had a little too much fun at the town’s expense.
In considering a nuisance law, the town proposed an extremely broad interpretation that classified any behavior that “annoys people’s rest” as a nuisance. We figured, in today’s world, that could be just about everything.
We followed with some good-natured ribbing at the Town Board’s expense. So when they convened for their workshop to talk about the nuisance law, they spent some time at the start of the meeting venting about our criticism.
We write these editorials to make a difference in our communities, to provide alternatives and a forum for debate. We don’t believe we are the smartest people in the room by any means, but from time to time we do offer a perspective of merit.
Our most important point about the nuisance law was that the town was establishing a policy that outlaws “all loud or unusual noises and annoying vibrations which offend the peace and quiet of reasonable persons of ordinary sensibilities.”
Our contention was that “reasonable” people with “ordinary” sensibilities are few and far between these days.
So despite the Town Board’s annoyance, the editorial appeared to kickstart a discussion about whether the proposal was indeed too broad, with board member Catherine Atherden concluding at one point, “There’s not many reasonable people left.”
That’s what we were saying.
After first defending the original draft of the proposal, Supervisor John Strough had a change of heart.
“Why don’t we just get rid of it if it’s too ambiguous?” Strough said. “Let’s get rid of anything that can’t be enforced.”
The board looked closer at our editorial as it searched for better language. By the time they were finished, the new nuisance law had some similarities to some of our suggestions.
Honestly, we are flattered.
But here is the most important point.
The Queensbury Town Board is a collection of smart people with a broad range of life experiences, but everybody can use a little help. We are not crowing about how smart we are because the board took a couple of our suggestions; we are more impressed that the board remained open-minded to consider other options as it does its work to make the nuisance law better.
We hope elected officials don’t see us as the enemy, or worse, that we are out to get them.
If we see something wrong, we point it out as the representative of our readers. We then hope public officials will consider correcting it.
The Queensbury Town Board should be applauded for thinking through a complex issue and, with just a little nudging from us, coming up with a nuisance law proposal that makes more sense and is more easily enforced.
They did not let their anger at our criticism get in the way of working through a problem and finding solutions in the best interests of the community.
