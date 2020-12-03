EDITORIAL: Stefanik should pay attention to her district

On Monday, Stefanik called for the withdrawal of Joe Biden’s nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget, because of her past criticisms on Twitter of Republicans, such as her use of the hashtag “Moscow Mitch” in reference to Mitch McConnell.

“This radioactive reception is deserved,” Stefanik wrote. “This nomination must be immediately withdrawn. Her vicious hate-fueled statements disqualify her from any senior level Cabinet or any Senate confirmed position now or in the future.”

As pointed out by Brian Mann, National Public Radio’s reporter in northern New York, it’s rich for Stefanik to criticize a political nominee for tweets, considering the aggressiveness of her own Twitter feed and the lies and insults that riddle the Twitter feed of the president she continues to support, Donald Trump.

We are flummoxed by the behavior of our congresswoman. Her campaign against an honorable opponent, Tedra Cobb, was relentlessly negative. Instead of getting back to business after the election, she has spent her time supporting tales being told by Trump and his lawyers that have been discredited in courts nationwide.