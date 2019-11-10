What a difference five years makes.
In November 2014, Elise Stefanik became, at 30, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. She was unpolished and unsure of herself.
In August of that year, as she was campaigning, she held a press conference in front of the Glens Falls Senior Center to talk about her support for Social Security and Medicare. She took a few questions, then was asked to clarify her position. Abruptly, she walked away.
The press conference, scheduled for half an hour, lasted just 8 minutes.
Despite her inexperience and the occasional attack of nerves, she won the election and seemed to be working hard in Washington. In 2016, The Post-Star supported her for re-election.
She had come to the newspaper earlier that year and expressed confidence the Republican nominee would not be Donald Trump, whom she seemed to hold in low regard.
“I will support the nominee, and I’m sure that will not be Donald Trump,” she said.
Things have changed for Stefanik, who now embraces a bad president to safeguard her job. She no longer gets flustered by tough questions — mostly, she doesn’t give anyone the chance to ask them. Instead, she parrots the Trump line on Fox News and lets her attack-dog spokesman argue with reporters on Twitter.
If her integrity has been sacrificed, that isn’t worth a shrug. She calls for the whistleblower to be outed and avoids talking about the way Trump held military aid to Ukraine hostage to his demand for an investigation of Joe Biden.
She will differ with Trump’s policies here and there. But when it comes to critical questions of presidential character and patriotism and job performance, she is a loyal mouthpiece for Trump’s talking points.
We have seen so many people with good reputations trying to salvage what is left of them after leaving the Trump administration. Even the former speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, tried to speak out after working with Trump for a year and a half, then fleeing Congress:
“We’ve gotten so numb to it all. Not in government, but where we live our lives. We have a responsibility to try and rebuild. Don’t call a woman a ‘horse face.’ Don’t cheat on your wife. Don’t cheat on anything. Be a good person. Set a good example. And prop up other institutions that do the same. You know?”
Ryan talked about how incompetent Trump was, how bad his instincts and impulses were, and how hard he, Ryan, had worked to keep Trump in check to protect the country.
But the effect of Ryan’s work was to legitimize Trump while he consolidated his grip on the Republican Party. That grip is now strangling our institutions and undermining what does, actually, make America a great country.
Stefanik is an adult, with more resources than most people, and she makes her own choices. But it is sad to see a young person with promise and energy and intelligence sink to this.
In a different time, she could have grown into a position of power and respect; instead, she is another Trump acolyte, tossing buzzwords to the mob and crying “fake news” at every fact she wishes would go away.
It’s not too late for her to choose honesty and honor. But we fear that won’t happen, because she has been going the opposite way, becoming more partisan, more disingenuous and irrational.
Someday, maybe, Elise Stefanik will be far enough removed from the Trump era that, like Paul Ryan, she will admit how bad it all was. But it won’t matter then. Now is the time to speak up. Later will be much too late.
Sad! Stefanik no longer has any integrity. Trump shreds the constitution and the co-equal branches of government and nothing from this young woman. I thought she portrayed herself as a constitutionalist. Stefanik is a phoney. Expecting her to put country over party is a pipe dream! The GOP has sold their souls to a criminal. Our democracy is being threatened by this lawless, incompetent, corrupt fool. We better pay close attention, we are in danger.
the exit stage right at the gf senior center was an omen. unfortunately for the party line voters in the nys21 they trusted bush's brain as he bought the seat for his young protégé. the roi has been huge. the $3+ mil the party and "special interest donors" put up has purchased a lap dog who has pushed the military agenda resulting in a 1.4 trillion dollar boondoggle for the next 2yrs. and we're not at war!
meanwhile "the crown jewel of the American democracy" (our public education system) along with our infrastructure and environment are crumbling right before our eyes.
the 2016 faux election marred by fraud and collusion gave us a no choice ballot for potus and the results were the knee jerk reaction of an angry citizenry who had been deceived for 8 years by a "faux nobel peace prize winner".
the only winners since Clinton sold our republic to wall st have been the micc and the banksters who have squandered our futures (with the help of people like stefanik).
we now live in a society where 3-4 men have the same wealth as 1/2 the nation! we are spied on, incarcerated and stripped of our constitutional rights by the corporatocracy that has purchased congress.
now the morally bankrupt dnc has given the greenlight to seek impeachment for pressuring a foreign government to give us "dirt" on a crooked politician who helped preside over the Obama fleecing of the nation. can't wait for the trial to begin as the parade of swamp creatures trump will argue he was trying to capture explain among other things how bidens boy ended up with a ton of Ukraine money as did podesta and Clinton. or maybe rachael maddow was right?? Russia, Russia, Russia (that's a joke).
our only hope is that when they finish flushing the toilet most of congress and the current potus will be jailed or voted out of office.[smile]
Her historic legacy will be naming a post office in Plattsburgh and backing a traitor to the nation. How sad and pathetic.
State Department lawyers found the White House Office of Management and Budget, and thus the president, had no legal standing to block spending of the Ukraine aid. Bloomberg
Certainly enough justification for impeachment. Congress determines how money is to be spent. It’s not up to the president to block that spending as part of an extortion plot. I’m sure Elise can overlook it by pointing to Vindman’s lawyer or Schiff hurting her feelings. Distract, distract, distract. She’s probably down with Nunes bringing in Hunter Biden as a witness, too.
Do press associations give awards for editorials. If so, be sure to include this one in any submissions.
Shocking. The Post Star wrote another negative editorial about Elise Stefanik. You can take a look at the local newspapers for disgraced congressional members such as Chris Collins (convicted of insider trading) and Katie Hill (inappropriate and bizarre sexual relationship with young staff member) and those disgraced members of congress who resigned have less negative editorials written about them than Elise Stefanik, who does not have a whiff of scandal about her.
Last year, her opponent Tedra Cobb got caught conspiring to lie to the voters of this district about her position on assault weapons. Who did the Post Star attack for this conspiracy to lie? Elise Stefanik. It was just incredible. Tedra Cobb lies and Elise Stefanik gets blamed by the Post Star.
The excessive number of these attacks just demonstrate that these editors are out-of-control Never-Trumpers.
Instead of wasting more trees on future editorials, why don't the editors just go down to her office, refuse to leave and get themselves arrested like the acclaimed Glens Falls Six.
This editorial is spot on! I have wondered just why an intelligent, capable woman like Elise felt it necessary to fall into the Trump trap. If she were a true leader for the North Country she could be assured of reelection but going in the direction she has headed, she will have a good hard fight on her hands.
"EDITORIAL: Stefanik is sacrificing her integrity "
Excuse me, Stuffonit has never had any integrity. She was and is a hand picked tool of the Rove organized crime syndicate, and would sell out her constituents at the drop of a hat.
Well said. I am hoping and praying that the good citizens of the 21st wake up and smell the coffee and vote her out of office next November. We deserve better than her.
What did you expect? She was a Rove/Ryan Bush White House trained REP puppet. Bought and paid for by Military Industrial Complex money and Inside the Beltway REPs. She doesn't represent this district, she kow tows to Trump and the REP party. Let's hope the Blue Wave hits her in 2020.
Someone has written a couple of letters mentioning Margaret Chase Smith. Elise ain’t her. All she seems to care about is threading the needle enough to get re-elected. I suppose maybe there are enough die-hard Trump supporters in northern NY to accomplish that. Is it worth it to her to sell her soul and acquiesce to the damage Trump is doing to relations with allies and cozying up to dictators? Once upon a time Republicans stood up to Russia. Now they’re willing to follow Trump’s lead almost anywhere. They stood firm on the sanctions, but that’s been about it. It’s really been incredible the nonsense she’s come out with. She’s even giving lip service to the DNC server in Ukraine idiocy. Putin certainly appreciates the support for this idea that it was Ukraine and not Russia interfering in the election. Now she’s joined on House Intelligence by Jordan, a guy with experience at looking the other way over malfeasance. She fits right in with him and secret agent Devin.
Well said. The only thing I would add is Rep. Stefanik's every action and statement adds to her legacy as a member of Congress. Based on her service in Congress to date, it will be a legacy as an enabler of a corrupt and unfit president — a legacy of partisanship and party over principle. History will know who our Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is, and it will not be kind.
