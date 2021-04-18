EDITORIAL: Stefanik has as much chance as Trump of being elected governor of NY

If you’re wondering whether our Republican congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, will run for governor next year — and if she runs, how well she could do — two numbers provide the answers: 61 and 38.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won 61% of the vote in New York. Donald Trump and Mike Pence won 38%.

That is what’s known as a landslide, or a drubbing, or a massacre.

For comparison, Stefanik’s margin over Democrat Tedra Cobb in the 21st District race was 59-41, which Stefanik celebrated as a great win and the largest margin of victory in the district ever.

It’s easy up here to think that the way Stefanik lashed herself to Trump over the past two years won’t hurt her much in a statewide race — that the antipathy to the past president downstate will be balanced out by his popularity upstate — but the numbers contradict that.

It’s not just that New Yorkers preferred Biden to Trump. New Yorkers who voted against Trump were motivated by a passionate dislike of him and a conviction he was unfit for office. Anyone who made the choice to link their political fate with his, as Stefanik did through her repeated cheerleading for and impassioned defense of Trump, has no chance of getting elected governor.

