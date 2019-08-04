President Trump is not a racist, says our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, because “he works very effectively with elected officials from all backgrounds.”
Does he? We have seen little evidence of him working well with elected officials from minority backgrounds, but have seen, instead, a pattern of him attacking and alienating these officials. Perhaps Stefanik knows better, and she will give us a list of the elected officials from minority backgrounds who Trump has worked with effectively.
“I don’t believe he is a racist,” Stefanik says.
Perhaps it is a matter of faith. Who can know what is in his heart? But the answer to whether Trump is a racist, if one could be found, would not matter.
What a person says and does is what matters.
Trump’s words and actions show a pattern of racism, beginning with the specious claim that our country’s first black president was not born here; followed by a campaign launch that called Mexicans coming to the U.S. criminals, drug-dealers and rapists; followed by a wishy-washy response to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, where an innocent woman was killed; and including his present-day characterization of an entire congressional district in Maryland as “disgusting” and “rodent-infested” and a place where “no human being would want to live.”
Most of the people who do live in that district — Maryland’s 7th — are African-Americans, which is not a coincidence. They are not his base, and those who are in Trump’s base have shown no inclination to defend African-Americans or other Americans against his insults.
Last week, Trump told four American citizens to go back to the countries they came from. Three of these citizens were born here, all are members of Congress and all are black- or brown-skinned women, and that, too, is not a coincidence.
Trump has called other places “infested,” mostly cities or parts of cities where black and brown people live, and has used vulgar, demeaning language in reference to African countries and to Haiti.
His language is racist. Associating people with pests dehumanizes them and begins to justify treating them in inhumane ways. We have seen that happening, too, at the southern border, where people have been packed behind bars, denied necessities like soap and had their children taken away.
Some Republican officials have embraced Trump and will defend all he says, no matter how ugly. Others, like Stefanik, offer weak criticisms of certain statements while defending the president generally.
She says the president should tweet less, which misses the point. He should stop spreading hate. He should stop making racist statements, however he delivers them.
The question we want to ask Stefanik is not whether she thinks Trump is a racist, but whether she believes a man whose racist behavior goes back to the roots of his campaign and has continued to the present day is fit to be the leader of this country.
Is there anything he could say, Congresswoman Stefanik, to turn you against him?
This presidency raises larger questions than the usual ones over policy, as important as those are. This presidency raises moral questions that go to the heart of who we are. The racism and immorality coming from this president will continue as long as his enablers in Congress, including Stefanik, continue to tolerate it. If they keep allowing him to stoke anger and deepen divisions, then those divisions and all the consequences that flow from them will be their legacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.