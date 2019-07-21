Rep. Elise Stefanik had a chance to prove herself as a leader this week, and she failed us.
This is not a complex issue.
This is a matter of looking into one’s heart and deciding whether something is right or wrong. It should be easy.
It is not political, it is not conservative and it is not liberal.
It’s about being a human being and then having the fortitude to stand up for what you believe in and choose the righteous path.
It is about having a moral center.
For a brief minute, we held out hope that Rep. Stefanik would do the right thing. She tweeted on Monday that “the President’s tweets were inappropriate, denigrating, and wrong. It is unacceptable to tell legal U.S. citizens to go back to their home country.”
She was absolutely right.
It is exactly what we needed to hear, and exactly what the president needed to hear.
But when the House of Representatives proposed a resolution to condemn President Trump’s remarks, Rep. Stefanik faltered.
She voted with President Trump.
She chose the easier path for her as a Republican lawmaker unable to accept the ugly reality of this president, even though a day earlier she had said the president’s remarks were wrong. She can’t have it both ways.
The vote was 240-187 to condemn Trump’s remarks. Only four Republicans supported the resolution, and Rep. Stefanik was not one of them.
Her reasoning made little sense to us.
She reiterated that the president’s tweets were “unacceptable,” which supports the resolution, but then rejected it because it was partisan. There is nothing partisan about right and wrong. Doing the right thing is never partisan. Doing the wrong thing to support your party is partisan. That’s what Rep. Stefanik did here.
This is just another example of Rep. Stefanik trying to portray herself as a representative who is bipartisan when it is unclear what she stands for.
She criticized the president’s words on Monday, but refused to “officially” criticize him on Tuesday.
This was the first time in a century that a president had been rebuked by the House. The Associated Press story said it was an “embarrassing” moment for the president. We disagree, it was an “embarrassing” moment for our country, for all of us as a people.
Anyone can misspeak.
Anyone can get carried away in a moment of passion.
But this is different. This was not one instance, but an ongoing pattern of behavior by the president of the United States that should make us all ashamed. Rep. Stefanik’s vote would have been an acknowledgement of that. Imagine, if all the Republicans had stood together and told Mr. Trump this is not who we are as Americans.
That his behavior is dividing us.
That his words are destructive, and dangerous.
Instead, Rep. Stefanik gave him her consent to do it again.
And we all know he will.
Nearly 50 years ago, another president told Americans to “love it or leave it” when it came to our country, because they protested the Vietnam War.
Informed dissent by our citizens and our elected officials is one of our greatest freedoms. It defines the greatness of our democracy.
We remind Rep. Stefanik that this is New York, and that there is a statue in the harbor that welcomes the downtrodden and huddled masses yearning to breathe free.
We suggest she visit soon.
It is the very definition of American patriotism.
We were especially moved by these words from President Ronald Reagan as he described one of the most important sources of America’s greatness.
“We lead the world because, unique among nations, we draw our people — our strength — from every country and every corner of the world, and by doing so, we continuously renew and enrich our nation.”
That’s what Rep. Stefanik voted against Tuesday.
