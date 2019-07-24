By Thanksgiving, no one under the age of 21 will be able to purchase tobacco or electronic cigarette products in the state.
Thank you to the New York State Legislature.
The measure is long overdue and actually puts New York on the front lines of the tobacco fight. It is only the 17th state to raise the purchasing age to 21.
We’ve come a long way in banning smoking from work and leisure places alike, and this is another step toward a more healthy future, but the reality is that we still have a problem locally.
Too many people still smoke and too many young people continue to start smoking.
According to 2018 statistics, nearly a quarter of all adults in Warren (23.2%) and Washington (22.3%) counties still smoke cigarettes. That’s among the top 20 county figures in the state.
The trend is that the more rural the area, the more people smoke.
The more urban areas of the state have been more proactive. New York City and Westchester County have already raised the smoking age to 21, and that seems to have had a trickle-down effect for better health.
Counties such as Rockland, Westchester, Nassau, along with Manhattan, all show fewer than 10 percent of their residents smoking.
We wonder what would happen if the state raised the age to 30?
We’re serious.
We’re not buying into any of these “right to smoke” arguments. Smoking is a detriment to your health — period.
Part of the reason that we are writing this editorial is to renew the commitment of parents, schools and law enforcement in keeping young people from starting to smoke, especially with the new temptation of vaping seducing many young people.
We’d be even more pleased if nicotine was banned nationally and declared a lethal drug.
We’ve seen too many people in our families fight and lose the battle to quit smoking. These were strong people, smart people who could not overcome the addictive properties of this drug.
Young people need to know that starting to smoke might have a lifetime of implications that could shorten their lives, reduce their standard of living and lead to derogatory health implications while being powerless to do anything about it.
We wonder if more can’t be done.
We’re guessing that school health classes already devote a lot of time to evils of nicotine. We hope they are covering the new e-cigarettes as well.
We wonder if law enforcement should do periodic stings of local convenience stores — much in the way they do stings of liquor stores — to see if young people under 21 can buy tobacco products.
Tobacco should be looked at as a life and death purchase, not a harmless vice.
We continue to be fascinated by the number of people who smoke in Hollywood movies and television shows without any particular reason. We thought for sure that it had to be tobacco companies paying for product placement, but it turns out that is against the law.
We wondered if the Legislature might go a step further and award a special tax break to movie companies or television shows that promise not to show the use of tobacco in their productions.
We believe that might have a profound effect on the next generation of young people.
After all, we didn’t see anyone smoking in “Game of Thrones” and it did alright.
