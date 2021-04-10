EDITORIAL: State should not allow backtracking on High Peaks access deal

Some percentage of the people drawn to the region for recreating will end up moving there, especially as broadband service is improved. We have already had a year-long demonstration of the plausibility of working from home, so now, living in Saranac Lake while working for a white-collar firm in Manhattan, for example, is conceivable.

All of this is not being welcomed by all of the folks who, for years, insisted that it could and should happen. After years of saying the strict Adirondack Park zoning laws would benefit Adirondack communities by attracting tourists to its unspoiled expanses, some Adirondack environmentalists are now bemoaning the effectiveness of their own strategy.

In the late 1970s, the Ausable Club sold more than 9,000 acres of wild land, including 11 High Peaks, to the state for $744,800, more than $3 million in today’s money. As part of the sale, the club included easements over its property for public access to the land.

The lawyer for the club has described those easements as a “gift” to the state, which is misleading. They were a necessary part of the sale. The language of the easements describes them as “an integral, indispensable and inseparable part and as an absolute condition of the transaction.”