EDITORIAL: State must show leadership and issue guidance for schools

New York’s lack of guidance on COVID-19 for the fall — school starts in a matter of weeks — is almost as unhelpful as Florida’s mandate against protecting students from the disease.

Here is what the CDC says:

“CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place.”

Notice that the CDC says students should return to school. Most people, including federal officials, recognize that remote learning is a poor substitute for in-person learning. So the key is to do it in a safe way.

With the more contagious delta variant circulating now, kids who are under 12 and cannot yet be vaccinated are in more danger than they were before, because they are more likely to get infected.

Scientists say only a small percentage of children will develop serious symptoms. But when many children are getting infected, that can mean the hospitalization of a significant number. A child in Warren County was reported Monday in critical condition from COVID-19.