Laws have limits, and in the case of Chad Dominie of Glens Falls, a workplace harasser of the worst sort, the limits of New York’s strict laws against workplace harassment have run up against the extensive protections state workers enjoy against workplace discipline.
Last year, Dominie was suspended from his job as an administrative assistant for the state’s Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, because, according to women he worked with, he called them “whores,” grabbed one woman’s head and forced it between his legs, threatened another with sexual assault and exposed himself in the office.
Here is a statement from Dominie, given in February to The Associated Press, for those who think this is a “he said-she said” case: “I tell her to ‘shut her whore mouth’ and I’m the big villain?”
In any other workplace we can think of, that single statement — “Shut your whore mouth” — would be enough to get you fired.
Dominie was accused of much more, and an arbitrator found him guilty of 4 of 10 charges. Also, he was criminally charged and ended up pleading guilty to a harassment violation.
Dominie will not receive back pay for the 17 months he was on unpaid suspension. Inexplicably, though, the arbitrator also decided Dominie should not be fired, which means he could soon be right back in the state’s employ, right back in an office with female co-workers.
Since he is being allowed to go back to work, what motivation does he have to reform? Perhaps, not wanting to suffer another suspension, Dominie will tone down his bad behavior, which is surely a big relief to any women he’ll be sharing an office with (sarcasm alert).
One woman he worked with, Mary Tromblee, spoke out publicly about his harassment. She said Dominie lifted her skirt, exposed himself at her desk and reached down her blouse. She took out a restraining order. When Dominie threatened to sexually assault her, she said, she filed a federal harassment complaint.
It’s appalling that supervisors allowed the harassment to get so far, and took action only after the police had been contacted. But it’s not surprising when you consider that the No. 2 official at the agency, Jay Kiyonaga, was fired last year because the state inspector general had found a pattern of sexual harassment by him going back several years.
The kicker is that Kiyonaga was not really fired. He was transferred back to the state agency he used to work for, the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, because of a state rule that allows some managers to revert to a prior state job. Even though the Justice Center, to its credit, banned Kiyonaga from the office, he is still getting his salary of $136,000 a year.
There must be a limit on job protections — the state must be able to fire workers for bad conduct — or there will be no limit on workplace abuses. Sexual harassment is not confined to state offices, it is everywhere, as we have seen with the recent Post-Star story about frequent sexual harassment of boat-washing stewards in remote spots in the Adirondacks.
Stewards alone in the woods are vulnerable. Imagine how frightening such remarks could be under those circumstances.
Sexual harassment is abusive, and it involves a failure to empathize with another human being. It’s mean, and it’s wrong, and unfortunately, it’s common. The least we can do is make sure that state taxpayers are not being forced to cover the salaries of people who engage in this behavior at work.
Sexual harassers who are fired should not be eligible for arbitration. The state must change its rules and make this a non-negotiable part of any union contract. People like Chad Dominie make their co-workers’ lives hell, and the state should not give them a second chance to do that.
