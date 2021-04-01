EDITORIAL: Someday, maybe, Queensbury Republican leaders will accept they were wrong

George Ferone, a Republican Town Board member and chairman of the town Republican Committee, said the committee would have loved to talk to Metivier but never heard from him, darn it.

"He did not approach us, so there was no discussion. If he did, I definitely would have talked to him about it," Ferone said.

Politics can really take you back to high school. Ferone would have just loved to talk to Metivier but never thought to say anything to him or pick up the phone. Maybe he doesn't have Metivier's number. Or his email. Or know where he lives. Or see him all the time in board meetings online. Somehow, it just never worked out.

Metivier, who was not informed the Republican committee was gathering to come up with endorsements, would have liked to speak with the members. He's ready to move on from his sin of doing the right thing five years ago.

"We’ve gotta let this issue go at some point. It’s frustrating," he said.

It's not like the party has candidates spilling out of its pockets. Of the five races in Queensbury, only two Republicans could be found to contest seats. One of the challengers is David Deeb, taking on Democrat Harrison Freer in Ward 2. The other is John Kassebaum, challenging Metivier in Ward 1.