EDITORIAL: Some argue on facts, some on feelings

Rather than focus on why it was wrong for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to promote a rally with Republican activist Scott Presler, who has made a national name for himself through bigotry and lies, we want to draw attention to a single statement he made about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, calling it the “largest civil rights protest in American history.”

That single assertion captures the fantastical nature of the carnival-like atmosphere certain Republican politicians have fostered over the past few years.

It’s hardly worth refuting such a statement. It’s like trying to contradict your neighbor’s assertion that his kitten could beat a tiger in a fight. Where do you start?

“Tigers weigh more than 200 pounds and often more than 500. How much does that kitten weigh?”

You feel foolish participating in that sort of argument, and maybe that is the point of inane statements — to make you feel like a fool if you engage with them.

This tactic was used to brilliant effect by Donald Trump, and so it has become popular among those, like Stefanik and, apparently, Presler, who are following his playbook.