EDITORIAL: Snowmobile trail-clearing should go ahead

The ruling had two parts, however, and in the second part, the judges ruled that “the construction constitutes an unconstitutional destruction of timber.”

A long discussion follows on whether the state constitution, which uses the word “timber,” meant for it to be synonymous with the word “trees” or whether timber has its own separate definition — trees suitable for use by timber companies.

That question answers itself. If the authors of the constitution had meant to exclude all the trees in the Forest Preserve from sale, removal or destruction, they would have used the word “trees.”

But this is what can happen when cases go to court: You end up with rulings that make no practical sense. The sale, removal or destruction of timber is prohibited in order to preserve the “wild forest” character of state lands. If you have already determined the constitution allows these snowmobile trails, because they do not compromise the wilderness, it makes no sense to rule that the tree-clearing necessary for their construction is banned by the constitution.