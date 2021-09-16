EDITORIAL: School employees should help in the effort to keep schools safe

When we consider the duties of an elementary school teacher like Queensbury teacher Joe Traina, we put “protecting the health and safety of students” as the top priority.

We put it above “teaching kids my personal views on freedom” and even further above “explaining why I’m a victim like Hester Prynne or a political refugee during the Nazi era.”

In a Facebook explanation of his refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or to get tested instead, Traina compares the district’s request for proof of vaccination to the “Show me your papers” phrase made popular by anti-fascism movies like “Casablanca.”

Then he compares the alternative weekly testing requirement to getting “marched down to the nurse’s office, essentially wearing our scarlet letter.”

If Traina had asserted his right to refuse the vaccine and the tests and left work without casting himself as a hero or martyr, we wouldn’t have any comment. He does have the right to refuse.

But he does not have the right to impose his personal views on Queensbury school district. He can do what he wants at home, but he has no constitutional right to do whatever he pleases, without consequence, at work.