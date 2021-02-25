EDITORIAL: School boards need community support as they make tough calls

Perspective is the key to surviving the COVID-19 pandemic with sanity and health intact, whether you’re an individual considering whether to fly to Florida to spend Easter with a family member or a school official weighing whether high-contact sports or an even higher-contact marathon dance is a good idea.

To get perspective, think about the half-million people who have died from this disease in the past year. Consider the enormity of that number — each day is a mass casualty event on the scale of Hurricane Katrina.

Consider that the deaths make up only a part of the damage from the pandemic. Thousands of people have suffered long-term harm to their health. Millions have lost jobs and businesses. Millions of children have had their schooling compromised, as they limp along with online instruction, and the setbacks have been greatest for those who rely the most on expert teaching — children with learning disabilities and those with parents on the front lines, in grocery stores and hospitals and health clinics.

Put those grim realities against a canceled sports season or prom or fund-raiser like the South High Marathon Dance. It’s disappointing to miss a year of your favorite sport, or to miss a big event like the marathon dance that the whole community looks forward to. But life goes on.