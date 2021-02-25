EDITORIAL: School boards need community support as they make tough calls

Perspective is the key to surviving the COVID-19 pandemic with sanity and health intact, whether you’re an individual considering whether to fly to Florida to spend Easter with a family member or a school official weighing whether high-contact sports or an even higher-contact marathon dance is a good idea.
To get perspective, think about the half-million people who have died from this disease in the past year. Consider the enormity of that number — each day is a mass casualty event on the scale of Hurricane Katrina.
Consider that the deaths make up only a part of the damage from the pandemic. Thousands of people have suffered long-term harm to their health. Millions have lost jobs and businesses. Millions of children have had their schooling compromised, as they limp along with online instruction, and the setbacks have been greatest for those who rely the most on expert teaching — children with learning disabilities and those with parents on the front lines, in grocery stores and hospitals and health clinics.
Put those grim realities against a canceled sports season or prom or fund-raiser like the South High Marathon Dance. It’s disappointing to miss a year of your favorite sport, or to miss a big event like the marathon dance that the whole community looks forward to. But life goes on.
We are happy to hear the organizers of the marathon dance are considering alternatives, such as a walkathon. The whole point of the dance is to raise money to help people, so of course they cannot risk putting on an event that might spread a deadly disease. The dance, as it has traditionally been staged, would be a worst-case scenario for spreading COVID-19.
The news on school sports is less encouraging. Queensbury’s school board voted 5-4 not to participate in the “higher-risk” winter sports of hockey, wrestling and basketball, a decision that was unpopular with a segment of the community. On Monday, school board member Joe Scriver, who had voted with the majority, resigned from the board.
He wouldn’t say why he was resigning, but we have little doubt it was because of harassment he was subjected to, following the vote. That suspicion has been verified by community members and at least one family member, commenting online.
Scriver did say this earlier, in explaining his vote: “If there were one instance of somebody being infected because of high-risk sports and it means the loss of life, I couldn’t live with myself.”
We respect that. It’s difficult to know what is right in this situation. Remember, you can be infected and asymptomatic and unknowingly spread the disease to other athletes, and you and they can then spread it to more vulnerable individuals, such as older family members. The only way to be sure you’re staying safe is not to proceed with high-contact sports.
We do respect the point of view of those who believe the benefits of running school sports programs in a pandemic outweigh the risks. We can’t huddle in our houses all day — some activities must continue — and schools have made enormous efforts to keep classes and other activities safe.
What we condemn is harassment of people who have undertaken a thankless public service — serving on a school board — and are making agonizingly difficult decisions. Those who have privately pressured and criticized the school board members who voted for safety over sports should be ashamed of themselves.
Tonight (Thursday), the Queensbury board has another tough decision to make — whether to go ahead with the higher risk sports of football and volleyball, which weren’t held last fall, by cramming them into a shortened season before the regular spring sports.
We don’t pretend to know whether it’s safe to play football and volleyball now. That will only be known in retrospect, if at all. We do know the virus won’t spread through the staging of these sports if the season is canceled. We also know that the best thing for the community, whether the decision ends up for or against, is for everyone to do their best to make it work — to keep our kids both active and safe, whether through sports or other ways.
