EDITORIAL: Safety issues make protests dangerous at Centennial Circle in Glens Falls

If you weren’t in downtown Glens Falls at rush hour Tuesday night, let’s set the scene for you.
By 5 p.m., it was dark and the streets all around the city were slick from a daylong snowstorm. Snow plows continued to make periodic sweeps, but traffic was moving fairly well, despite the distractions downtown.
From the roundabout up Broad Street to Church Street, impeachment fever — both for and against — was playing out in competing protests with flags and banners being waved and people shouting at each other.
And once again there were no city rules.
We implore the Glens Falls Common Council to do something.
This has been going on since last summer, and while we understand the wheels of justice can turn slowly, they should not stop entirely.
To their credit, the Common Council did propose some detailed standards for how to deal with these protests earlier this year. A public hearing was held to get feedback. The city appeared on the verge of adopting standards, when the New York Civil Liberties Union stepped in to say it had problems with the proposal.
To their credit, the city agreed to hear them out, but it seems to us the NYCLU didn’t have a firm grasp on the main complaint — safety. Having protests at the roundabout where five busy roads converge in the heart of a small city like Glens Falls is a hazardous distraction.
If the NYCLU is truly concerned about these protests and what rules will govern them, they should have witnessed the “snow-test” after dark Tuesday night.
As distracting as the summer protests were, they were at least held in daylight.
The NYCLU might have gotten a better feel for the concerns if it had witnessed protesters on both sides of Broad Street periodically spilling out onto the snowy road in front of cars and snow plows. On hand were just two Glens Falls police officers to keep the peace.
You have free articles remaining.
We’re sure the NYCLU has a certain level of expertise on freedom of speech issues, but we’re not sure what experience they have with pedestrian safety.
We understand the city doesn’t want to be sued by the NYCLU.
We understand that the city wants to be fair and get this right.
But in the meantime, it has to do something to get protests away from the five-way intersection.
It was also clear Tuesday night that political passion had not cooled any with the falling snow, and with an impeachment trial expected in January, there could be more rallies and more confrontations to go with more snow and darker nights.
We urge the Common Council to pass a simple resolution that bans any group that gathers from loitering at Centennial Circle.
Citizens who plan on protesting in Glens Falls should respect the Common Council’s concerns about safety and adhere to this one simple request.
It is a beautiful city with many other convenient places for the public to gather. As we have said multiple times in the past, City Park provides a much better venue for people to assemble and air their views while remaining safe.
One group did start its assembly at the City Park Tuesday. We hope they noticed while they were there the enchanting holiday lights and magical atmosphere all around the park and downtown.
It is truly spectacular this time of year and much more suited for Christmas carols.
It would have been encouraging if both groups ended the evening that way.
Maybe next time.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representatives Barbara Sealy and Al Matrose.