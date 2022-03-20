EDITORIAL ROUNDUP: Opinion from around New York state

Farms rightly fear overtime change

Gov. Kathy Hochul hasn’t yet signed a wage board’s recommendation to decrease the number of hours for farm workers to qualify for overtime to 40 per week.

We have written several times that this is a bad time to decrease the overtime threshold. Many guest workers testified they would stop working in New York state if hours were capped. Cornell University research has shown farmers are likely to leave some areas of production if the new overtime rules are approved in favor of crops that take less manpower to harvest. And, as if that wasn’t enough, the Farm Laborer’s Wage Board hasn’t had a year where farmers weren’t dealing with COVID-19 to judge the effects of the 60-hour overtime threshold.

In our view, there are many reasons for Hochul to hold off on signing the recommendation. Add to the list the rampant inflation that has driven up grocery prices for everyone and the skyrocketing increases in fuel for both shoppers and farmers. This is a bad time to add another higher cost for farmers and the general public. We remain of the opinion Hochul should direct Roberta Reardon, state labor commissioner, to reject the Farm Laborer’s Wage Board’s recommendation.

But if Hochul decides to make a political statement and sign the wage board’s recommendation, then she must also make sure this year’s state budget helps mitigate the impact on farmers. Tax credits have been proposed to decrease farmers’ taxes to offset the higher labor costs. But how those credits are designed is of vital importance to farmers. Those credits should be able to be claimed at least quarterly rather than reimbursed yearly so that farmers aren’t taking a hit a year at a time. And the credit should apply across the board and not as a percentage of a farm’s income.

From 2007 to 2017, Western New York lost 19.3% of its farms, with Chautauqua County the hardest hit in the eight-county region. Even still, this county has the third-most farms of any county in the state and among the most farm acreage. The decision reached by Hochul and Reardon has implications for thousands of Chautauqua County residents.

Dunkirk Evening Observer, March 17

Hochul too silent about no-bail law

What does Gov. Kathy Hochul stand for — and when will she tell us?

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says Hochul supports inaction on the no-bail law, though word of mouth suggests the gov has come around to doing something about the way it keeps putting dangerous repeat offenders back on the streets.

Hochul insists she won’t negotiate in public, but that doesn’t mean she needs to stay silent.

Or, worse, pretend ignorance. “I’m looking for the data that shows me that bail reform is the reason that somehow crime is going up,” said Hochul in February. (We sent her that data, by the way.)

But “more data” is her go-to dodge. She made the same plea as she delayed lifting mask mandates, including the pernicious school-masking one.

Now, asked about ASC’s claims, Hochul’s office punted, talking only of “continuing to work with the Legislature to finalize a budget.”

So the only major state politicians openly backing Mayor Eric Adams’ drive to reduce crime in the city are Republicans, plus common-sense Democrats like Rep. Tom Suozzi.

Hochul’s silence only makes it easier for the Legislature’s pro-crime leaders to roll her. They’re already playing tough with one-house budget bills that ignore her requests (which should be demands) on mayoral control and to-go drinks.

Getting modest criminal-justice fixes done now should be a no-brainer; every day’s delay lets more dangerous criminals walk. Playing tough on this front won’t make Hochul resemble the guy she replaced (who went along with the Legislature on this madness); it’ll show she’s a leader in her own right.

If she keeps insisting on playing it “safe,” the state she’s supposed to serve is in a lot of trouble.

New York Post, March 16

War refugees are welcome in CNY

The United States should open its doors now to some of the 3 million refugees from the war in Ukraine.

Syracuse and Onondaga County stand ready to resettle them, temporarily or permanently, according to a joint letter to President Joe Biden from Mayor Ben Walsh and County Executive Ryan McMahon.

Our region is particularly well-suited to the task.

First, we have the infrastructure and capacity built up over decades of resettling refugees from many different trouble spots around the world. Second, there is a ready support system for Ukrainians in Syracuse — which just happens to be the most Ukrainian city in the most Ukrainian state in the nation, according to U.S. Census data.

The Biden administration extended temporary protected status to Ukrainians already in the country since Russian invaded Ukraine. But the administration continues to send signals that refugees from the war should remain in Europe. That may become untenable as Ukraine’s neighbors strain to care for hundreds of thousands of women and children fleeing the war.

Refugees often wait for years under United Nations supervision while they are vetted. The process can be shortened, as it was for Afghans evacuated in August when the Taliban returned to power and U.S. military forces withdrew in a chaotic hurry.

Central New York similarly stepped up to accept refugees then. Between September and February, InterFaith Works said it resettled 189 Afghan evacuees and expects to resettle about 250 more by September 2022. In a statement, the organization said it stands ready to help Ukrainian refugees if and when they come. Data on Afghan resettlement from Catholic Charities, the other local agency assisting refugees, was not immediately available.

Two-thirds of Americans polled by the Pew Research Center in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine favor admitting thousands of Ukrainians into the United States.

Informally, support for Ukraine appears to be strong in Central New York. Many marchers in the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday wore sunflowers and carried Ukrainian flags in solidarity.

We would expect nothing less in this city built and enriched by waves of immigrants who arrived by choice or circumstance. There used to be a sign on City Hall that read “Syracuse Bids You Welcome.” It still does, sign or no sign.

Advance Media New York, March 17

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0