EDITORIAL ROUNDUP: Opinion from around New York state

Vegan-only school

meals are wrongIn a blatant bid to please Mayor Eric Adams, city schools are serving vegan-only meals on Fridays. Why not follow the rest of his educational vision and offer more options, not fewer?

Especially since Adams himself admits to eating fish.

No doubt, many kids could use a healthier diet. But growing bodies need lots of protein for both physical and cognitive development. Will they get enough from boiled legumes or spinach and cranberry salad (one of the four “Vegan Fridays” menu options)?

Bad enough that schools have already gone to meatless Mondays and Fridays. Forcing a diet that works for a diabetic 61-year-old (and an even-older Bill Clinton) on kids for even one day a week is just wrong.

Especially when the school system is hard-pressed to produce edible food in the first place. (Most schools now rely on bag-to-oven meals and quick fixes, thanks to staff shortages.)

New Yorkers want changes to the flailing public-school system, but “seasoned broccoli salad” isn’t remotely what they had in mind.

— New York Post

Allegations must be fully investigated

Government watchdog groups say that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have broken the law by accepting free advice about how to fight sexual harassment claims from people who would normally charge for such work, and we agree that those claims deserve a formal investigation.

At issue is some of the behind the scenes maneuvering to formulate a defense strategy for Cuomo before mounting criminal and ethical complaints forced him to resign from office in August 2021. The work involved public relations efforts and development of a media strategy to protect the governor’s image.

But while Cuomo’s attorney characterizes the help as coming from a commonly utilized “kitchen cabinet” of friends and associates, critics say that because some of the people involved worked for companies with business before the state, the advice represented illegal gifts of professional services.

Reinvent Albany Executive Director John Kaehny told the Associated Press his staff is “not holding our breath” that the dysfunctional and ineffective Joint Commission on Public Ethics will do anything about these allegations, and while we understand that pessimism, JCOPE is unfortunately all we’ve got at the moment, so we urge that commission to look into this matter.

If Cuomo did break the law in the waning days of his hold on power, he shouldn’t get a pass at this point just because he is no longer in office. State ethics laws were established to address questionable conduct by public officials, and if Cuomo should be found to have violated the rules he should be held accountable.

— The (Auburn) Citizen

City should remember its snowy sidewalks

Three storms. Five feet of snow in 30 days. Most of the snow falling on a couple of days. More people living in the city of Buffalo. More people working from home, adding up to more cars parked on residential streets, sometimes on both sides, making it difficult to impossible for city plows.

And that’s just the streets. What about the sidewalks clogged with old and fresh snow? Untouched by shovels. What about sidewalk snowplows such as those used in cities such as Rochester and Syracuse?

City leaders are trying to figure out better ways to do what Buffalo is known for — clearing snow — but frustrated residents voiced their complaints during a Common Council special, livestreamed public meeting. Approximately 70 individuals signed up to speak, and the council received about 300 written comments.

Public Works Commissioner Michael J. Finn talked about the challenges of winter 2022 and the volume of snow — enough, he said, to fill more than three National Football League stadiums. He listened with an ear to improving operations and working collaboratively with residents. Its an effort for which the city deserves credit.

Individuals living on the East Side, West Side, South Side and in the north told of elderly citizens in their 80s and 90s stuck inside. Yes, younger residents grabbed shovels and helped the older ones. Community groups showed up. Residents who themselves count among senior citizens at the age of 70 showed up, too.

The City of Good Neighbors came out in force to shovel driveways, walkways, sidewalks and streets that had not seen plows. They also shoveled around bus stops, some of them so-called sheltered stops, snow-clogged and providing scant cover.

Speakers brought up the issue of snow clogged sidewalks that make it dangerous for the disabled, young and old, forcing these residents to walk in the street with strollers and scooters. It’s a problem that extends beyond Buffalo.

In 2011, under then-Supervisor Barry Weinstein, Amherst implemented sidewalk snow removal districts, managed by the highway department and funded as a separate tax. Sidewalk snowplowing districts in Amherst had been raised in the past, but reached fever pitch after three teenagers were struck and killed on Niagara Falls Boulevard in 2001 when impassable sidewalks forced them into the street. At that time, the town began snow removal along the arterials in areas of frequently blocked sidewalks.

Four years ago, current Supervisor Brian Kulpa met with Highway Superintendent Patrick Lucey and upgraded equipment to better handle snow removal in those areas. Separately the Amherst Building Department has a process, though imperfect, for creating a complaint ticket and violation notice. Still, snow happens.

Part of the difficulty in Buffalo is that its population is growing for the first time in decades. As problems go, it’s fine one to have, but that increase has produced more cars that block more streets. Some suggestions offered by residents worth considering:

Upgrade the GPS system to pinpoint snowplows. Residents could go to the city’s website to find out where plows are working and where problems are developing. It could also show where cars are parked illegally.

Better enforcement of parking regulations.

Hire a contractor to shovel municipal sidewalks, as is done in Syracuse or have city crews do the work and bill the property owner. That should be a priority, given the safety issues that Amherst learned the hard way.

Soon, though not soon enough, streets will no longer be snow clogged and shovels will be returned to the basement. The respite should allow Buffalo and other municipalities time to respond to changing conditions and be ready to respond better to future snowstorm.

— The Buffalo News

