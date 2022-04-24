EDITORIAL ROUNDUP: Opinion from around New York state

Budget: the good and not-so-good

It’s no surprise that the state’s budget for the next fiscal year is enormous.

With a windfall of federal money, unexpectedly high tax revenue — and no doubt a big political incentive for Gov. Kathy Hochul to carve out some voter-friendly policy wins ahead of the next election — the Legislature passed a whopping $220 billion budget this month.

Let’s take a look at some of the good, the bad and the questionable things in the new budget.

The badAs per usual, there’s a lot to unpack. Included in this package is not only a complex web of spending, but a variety of policy changes — everything from criminal justice reforms to the extension of restaurants’ ability to offer to-go cocktails. Members of the state Legislature did try to separate Hochul’s non-budget related policy proposals out of the budget, according to the Gothamist, but not all of them were removed.

Stuffing politically-difficult policy issues — especially complex ones like criminal justice reforms — into budget negotiations just isn’t the right way to do things. We believe that policy issues should be dealt with separately, not shoehorned into budget negotiations.

Another point worth mentioning: the budget was late. Though a few days may not seem like a big deal, it could translate to delayed payments to state workers.

The questionableIf any taxpayers out there are wondering if the state is really going to spend $600 million in public funds to help construct a new Buffalo Bills stadium — after billionaire Bills owner Terrence Pegula threatened to move the team elsewhere — the Legislature has answered. Yes. The state has agreed to spend not just $600 million toward construction, but another $250 million over the next 30 years for upkeep of the stadium. That’s not to mention the additional $250 million contribution from taxpayers in Erie County. There’s clearly a public benefit to keeping the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, but the question is worth asking: Why are taxpayers footing the bill for a private project, especially one where a billionaire is involved? We’ve yet to hear a real answer.

The goodThe new state budget sets aside $400 million for the Environmental Protection Fund, which this year includes $8 million to address the impacts of hiker traffic in wilderness areas in the Adirondack and Catskills parks. The state has also earmarked more than half a million dollars for the state Department of Environmental Conservation to put together a “visitor use management framework.” That’s good news in theory, but we hope to learn much more about what, exactly, all of that money will be spent on.

A $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Clean Jobs Environmental Bond Act made it into the budget this year, though voters will have the final say on this in November.

Also included in the budget is $7 billion to be spent over four years to help subsidize child care for families who earn up to $83,000 per year, The New York Times reported last week. Again, this seems like good news in theory — child care funding is certainly needed, but should be spent carefully to ensure those who need it most see a real benefit.

Adirondack Daily Enterprise, April 16

State election law needs updating

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned last week after being charged with allegedly taking part in a scheme as old as politics, itself: trading his influence as a state senator for a campaign contribution. The development is more than just an embarrassment for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration — and another shameful chapter in the history of state politics — it stands the chance of taking who becomes the next lieutenant governor out of the hands of the voters.

The Legislature has an opportunity to make sure that doesn’t happen, and we urge lawmakers to make sure that it doesn’t.

The problem is that Benjamin is currently on the primary election ballot to be the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in November, and although he has resigned the office and would presumably not serve under any circumstances, the only way for a person to be removed from a ballot in New York is if they die, move out of state or run for another office in the same election cycle.

Common Cause/NY last week spelled out a sensible change to state election law that would allow Benjamin to be removed from the ballot without any of those things happening, and we agree that the law should be amended to add “exceptional circumstances” such as criminal indictment to the short list of ways top remove a candidate’s name from a ballot.

Without that modification, Benjamin could win the majority of votes in the primary and then decline the nomination. At that point, the Democratic Party would get together and pick whomever they choose to run in the general election, leaving 6.4 million registered Democrats out of the decision-making process.

There’s already a list of reasons that would allow a person to be removed from the ballot, so nobody is asking lawmakers to break new ground here, and this situation has shown that this list is simply too narrow. Federal bribery, fraud and conspiracy charges are solid reasons for adding criminal indictment. It would be a commonsense change that would help foster better government, and we urge the Legislature to pass it.

Jamestown Post-Journal, April 19

Voting changes in state are welcome

New York has never been much of a leader in conducting easy, efficient elections, but there are a few ways that this year’s June 28 primaries will finally be a little simpler for voters — timely, as parties make their picks for big races like governor, lieutenant governor and Congress.

There is now an online statewide tracker that will allow New York voters to check the status of their absentee ballots, so they can be assured their mailed-in vote reached its destination. This is the same portal where they can check their poll sites — voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. The tool even alerts you about fixable problems with absentee ballots, like a missing signature.

Many states have offered this kind of monitoring for years so it’s a nice if overdue change in an era when you can follow online every step of a toothpaste shipment.

You can request an absentee application now at absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov. You can also start the process by mail, fax, or in person at your county election board. It won’t be sent your way yet, though — not all candidates seeking to run are yet certified.

COVID-19 remains a valid reason for voting absentee. If you are issued an absentee ballot, though, it’s crucial to remember that you can no longer change your mind and vote on a machine in person on Election Day. That’s due to a change in state law made last year, part of an effort to speed up the vote count. Election officials will now start processing absentees as they arrive, so many of those ballots will be ready for counting on Election Day. Hopefully, that will help speed the counting process in some races that aren’t exceptionally close. Recently added rules letting people fix small absentee mistakes early could save time by preventing challenges later.

And don’t worry. Even if you are issued an absentee but change your mind and want to vote in person, you can register your preference with an “affidavit” ballot, which will be reviewed for validity later.

Another plus: There will be more early voting sites and some expansion of early voting hours, according to the Nassau and Suffolk county election boards, although the exact details aren’t finalized.

Albany has made other election process revisions in recent years in the interest of fairness, including changes to the way candidates and parties can play technical games at various points, strategically challenging absentee votes for inane reasons. It’s past time that New York moves beyond antiquated, Byzantine election laws that were designed to protect the parties in power.

This year and its big races will be a key test to see whether election boards can digest all the changes and run smooth elections, but perhaps we are beginning to get with modernity.

Newsday, April 17

Benjamin and the de Blasio defense

It looks like disgraced ex-Lt. Gov Brian Benjamin’s defense will resort to the “get out of jail free” card that worked for then-Mayor Bill de Blasio: a claim that it’s not bribery if the pol doesn’t personally profit.

Back in 2017, recall, Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim declined to charge Blas for his various pay-to-play ploys because the payoffs for various political favors had gone to the mayor’s pet nonprofit the Campaign for One New York and other cutouts. Kim deemed it hard to prove “criminal intent in corruption schemes where there is no evidence of personal profit.”

Now Benjamin’s lawyer is arguing that the charges against his client are based “solely on political contributions” and not “personal benefits” to Benjamin.

But de Blasio was actually careful not to have his own campaign funds reap the benefit, and the donations themselves met the letter of the law.

By contrast, Benjamin’s own campaign funds reaped the benefit of what prosecutors allege were tens of thousands in illegal “straw” donations arranged by a real-estate developer (widely suspected to be Harlem bigshot Gerald Migdol). The nominal donors weren’t even aware of the “gifts.”

The feds also allege the payoffs were part of a quid pro quo that saw Benjamin steering state money to a charity run by that same developer, among other favors.

Indeed, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams says it all looks like “bribery, plain and simple.” That the feds have already charged Benjamin shows confidence they can win a conviction, where their colleagues never charged de Blasio (even as they slammed his practices).

That Benjamin’s defense is still trying the “no personal benefit” dodge suggests it doesn’t have anything better — and that Gov. Kathy Hochul and her vetting team were utterly asleep at the switch when they tapped him as her No. 2.

Oh, and the fact that Benjamin apparently thought he was in the clear right up until his arrest is a prime sign that schemes like his are rampant in New York state politics.

New York Post, April 20

