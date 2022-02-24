EDITORIAL ROUNDUP: Opinion from around New York state

Discourage sneaky marijuana sales

Better EV preparation needed in New York If there was one overriding theme in this year’s Super Bowl commercials, it was that electric vehicles are coming on strong, with more and more companies getting ready to put more battery-powered cars, trucks and SUVs on the market. We won’t all have electric vehicles in our driveways anytime soon, but they are on the way, and their commonplace usage is going to require a robust infrastructure of support. It’s a trend that New York officials have been anticipating for years, and it brings the promise of helping the state reach its long-term goals of significantly reducing carbon emissions. Unfortunately, one piece of the planning puzzle is evidently woefully behind schedule, and that needs to turn around in a hurry. The state Comptroller’s Office recently issued a report indicating that the New York Power Authority is far behind schedule in getting electric vehicle charging stations positioned across the state, having installed just 277 public locations in addition to 221 ports for vehicles used by employees of specific economic development programs. The Comptroller’s Office said that there were more than 46,000 electric vehicles registered in New York state as of June 2021, but that 30 counties don’t have a single charging port placed by the power authority. The power authority argues that demand has not yet exceeded the availability of charging stations in the state and points out that the total number of pubic and private stations now stands at 9,300. In any case, demand is clearly poised for a big increase in the next few years. Sunday’s showcase of electric vehicles currently on the market and others that will coming down the road reached about 100 million viewers. It’s not a question of if electric will one day outpace gas, but when, and as auto production transforms more toward electric in the coming years, New York needs to be prepared to do its part to support the changeover. Auburn Citizen, Feb. 16 Legislature silences important debate Upstate New York’s influence on the state Legislature has been waning for years. Of course, we all knew that. But a decision made at the start of the legislative session is reducing your voice in the state Assembly to barely a whisper. Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples Stokes, D-Buffalo and Assembly majority leader, and her fellow Democrats passed a rules change limiting debate in legislation being considered on the Assembly floor to 16 of the Assembly’s 145 members and to only five minutes per member. Peoples-Stokes justified the move by reasoning the Assembly can pass more legislation if it spends less time on floor debates. That may be true — but much of the legislation passing through the Assembly now is close to useless. The first month of the legislative session has seen 286 bills passed in the Assembly. Assembly members often rush through many of these bills because they are either for local issues relating to a specific Assembly district or they are non-controversial items that are passed with little opposition. Changing the Assembly rules isn’t about pushing through more legislation that most state residents don’t really care about. It’s not even about helping Democrats get what they want. With a supermajority of both legislative chambers, Republicans can do very little to prevent Democrats from passing legislation outside of legal challenges. Being a Republican in the state Legislature is about working behind the scenes to influence legislation and, if that doesn’t work, saying your piece on the Assembly floor so that the record can show your opposition. Democrats don’t want to hear that opposition any more, so they decided to change the Assembly’s rules to keep any opposition to an absolute minimum. The bigger question is this — why spend so much time pushing legislation that aims to get as many people voting as possible only to silence the legislators they elect? Why should people vote if the chances are good their elected Assembly representative won’t be able to speak out on the major issues that come before the Assembly? If Democrats really believed in the policies they are passing in the state Assembly, they wouldn’t be working so hard to limit debate on the big issues. Dunkirk Evening Observer, Feb. 10 Charter schools are a cure, not a curse In a bizarre tirade likening charter schools to COVID, Assemblyman Phil Ramos exposed himself and like-minded Democratic lawmakers as beyond ignorant. “Charter schools have kind of taken on the characteristics of coronavirus. We create a vaccine, and they morph into something else,” like the delta and omicron variants, Ramos, D-Central Islip, charged. Oh, and since it was an NAACP-sponsored forum, he threw in the claim that charters impose “a discriminatory system on our people.” He also called the charter movement a bunch of “poverty pimps.” His actual gripe, it turns out, is that a second charter school just got OK’d to open in his area, offering families a chance to escape from the 7,500-student Central Islip school district, where (per state Education Department data) just 39% of black and 40% of white third-graders test as proficient in English, and only 29% of Hispanics. The math scores are terrible, too. Charters, in short, offer hope for the kids, but trouble for the schools that Ramos’ teacher-union pals control. He only sees someone stealing the students as if the regular system owns them and the taxpayer funds that are supposed to support their education. Families see liberation, but Ramos & Co. only see someone taking their control away. New York Post, Feb. 14