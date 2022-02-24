EDITORIAL ROUNDUP: Opinion from around New York state

Discourage sneaky marijuana sales
The Green Vision Wellness storefront on Niagara Falls Boulevard sells stickers that come with a “free” supply of marijuana. New York should move to discourage such legal evasions while speeding the passage of laws to govern the new industry.
The “wink-and-a-nudge” business model is never stable and particularly unwanted when it comes to devious marijuana sales. While those transactions may or may not be legal, the state is correct: By skating on the edge, these businesses should forfeit their future ability to sell marijuana legally. To that end, some kind of official citation is important — criminal or administrative — to identify unscrupulous operators.
The state should be prompt as diligence allows in writing a clear and enforceable law governing the legal sales of marijuana. Until then, gambits such as those outlined in a recent News story are inevitable.
Some shop owners have decided to crawl through what they see as a legal loophole in order to make a “gift” of marijuana to customers. The “gift” is only given after a customer buys a sometimes expensive sticker. Some of these stickers are bright, colorful and even playful.
As Stephen T. Watson wrote, stores such as Green Vision Wellness, which operates four locations in Erie and Niagara counties, claim the transactions are legal because they have found this loophole in New York marijuana regulations. The state Office of Cannabis Management disagrees. The agency insists that “gifting” is an illegal sale and recently sent cease-and-desist letters to businesses engaged in the practice.
Despite the interpretation, the fact is these businesses are treading on thin ice, including those engaging in this slippery practice on federally recognized tribal territory. They feign shock when their stores are raided and their employees are placed in handcuffs.
An employee at the Green Vision Wellness in Amherst explained how the operation works: Customers buy stickers for a price between $10 and $300 and get a commensurate quantity of marijuana for “free.” The maneuver has been used for several years in states where recreational marijuana is legalized or decriminalized, but awaiting the establishment of legal retail sales. If New York didn’t see it coming, someone wasn’t minding the state’s own store.
The ultimate solution is to finish the work of enacting a law governing pot sales, but that work is proceeding at a snail’s pace. Stores are unlikely to open for business before 2023, according to Patrick Hines, who heads the cannabis and hemp practice area for the Hodgson Russ law firm in Buffalo.
Store operators use a flimsy legal interpretation that the law allows adults over 21 to “gift” less than 3 ounces of marijuana or 24 grams of concentrated cannabis to another adult. Hence, the word game ensues with customers looking for “stickers.”
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, whose office cooperates with the state to investigate complaints about marijuana sales, does not believe “gifts” among adults is a criminal matter.
But the Office of Cannabis Management considers any monetary transaction for marijuana to be an illegal sale and it should plan to sideline businesses that play this greedy game.
The Buffalo News, Feb. 23
Schools need to learn to live with COVID
Stephen Penhollow, Falconer Central School superintendent, is asking the question that is on the collective mind of all school students and their parents — what will the state’s next round of guidance be for schools?
State officials have renewed the mask mandate for schools until at least early March. But even if mask mandates are lifted then, that doesn’t necessarily mean school will return to normal as everyone knew it before March 2020.
“I don’t know if they know what the plan is because this pandemic has seemed to have thrown everyone curve balls at one point or another,” Penhollow said during a recent board meeting. “But a lot of schools are starting to look at when this ends, how are we going to come out of this? What is it going to look like, so we can be prepared.”
Maureen Donahue, Southwestern Central School superintendent, recently remarked to board members that there are children whose parents started kindergarten two years ago and haven’t yet been inside one of Southwestern’s buildings. Those children are now in second grade, and parents haven’t spent the type of time in a school building with their children that they typically would. And while many schools use apps to communicate with parents, there is no replacement for face-to-face contact between teachers, students and parents.
In our opinion, state officials not only need to make a decision on masks, but on the other guidelines schools have to deal with. And school officials who haven’t already done so need to begin welcoming the public back into school buildings.
The time has come to learn to live with COVID rather than let COVID run our lives. Nowhere is that more true than in our schools.
Jamestown Post-Journal, Feb. 15
Better EV preparation needed in New York If there was one overriding theme in this year’s Super Bowl commercials, it was that electric vehicles are coming on strong, with more and more companies getting ready to put more battery-powered cars, trucks and SUVs on the market. We won’t all have electric vehicles in our driveways anytime soon, but they are on the way, and their commonplace usage is going to require a robust infrastructure of support. It’s a trend that New York officials have been anticipating for years, and it brings the promise of helping the state reach its long-term goals of significantly reducing carbon emissions. Unfortunately, one piece of the planning puzzle is evidently woefully behind schedule, and that needs to turn around in a hurry. The state Comptroller’s Office recently issued a report indicating that the New York Power Authority is far behind schedule in getting electric vehicle charging stations positioned across the state, having installed just 277 public locations in addition to 221 ports for vehicles used by employees of specific economic development programs. The Comptroller’s Office said that there were more than 46,000 electric vehicles registered in New York state as of June 2021, but that 30 counties don’t have a single charging port placed by the power authority. The power authority argues that demand has not yet exceeded the availability of charging stations in the state and points out that the total number of pubic and private stations now stands at 9,300. In any case, demand is clearly poised for a big increase in the next few years. Sunday’s showcase of electric vehicles currently on the market and others that will coming down the road reached about 100 million viewers. It’s not a question of if electric will one day outpace gas, but when, and as auto production transforms more toward electric in the coming years, New York needs to be prepared to do its part to support the changeover. Auburn Citizen, Feb. 16 Legislature silences important debate Upstate New York’s influence on the state Legislature has been waning for years. Of course, we all knew that. But a decision made at the start of the legislative session is reducing your voice in the state Assembly to barely a whisper. Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples Stokes, D-Buffalo and Assembly majority leader, and her fellow Democrats passed a rules change limiting debate in legislation being considered on the Assembly floor to 16 of the Assembly’s 145 members and to only five minutes per member. Peoples-Stokes justified the move by reasoning the Assembly can pass more legislation if it spends less time on floor debates. That may be true — but much of the legislation passing through the Assembly now is close to useless. The first month of the legislative session has seen 286 bills passed in the Assembly. Assembly members often rush through many of these bills because they are either for local issues relating to a specific Assembly district or they are non-controversial items that are passed with little opposition. Changing the Assembly rules isn’t about pushing through more legislation that most state residents don’t really care about. It’s not even about helping Democrats get what they want. With a supermajority of both legislative chambers, Republicans can do very little to prevent Democrats from passing legislation outside of legal challenges. Being a Republican in the state Legislature is about working behind the scenes to influence legislation and, if that doesn’t work, saying your piece on the Assembly floor so that the record can show your opposition. Democrats don’t want to hear that opposition any more, so they decided to change the Assembly’s rules to keep any opposition to an absolute minimum. The bigger question is this — why spend so much time pushing legislation that aims to get as many people voting as possible only to silence the legislators they elect? Why should people vote if the chances are good their elected Assembly representative won’t be able to speak out on the major issues that come before the Assembly? If Democrats really believed in the policies they are passing in the state Assembly, they wouldn’t be working so hard to limit debate on the big issues. Dunkirk Evening Observer, Feb. 10 Charter schools are a cure, not a curse In a bizarre tirade likening charter schools to COVID, Assemblyman Phil Ramos exposed himself and like-minded Democratic lawmakers as beyond ignorant. “Charter schools have kind of taken on the characteristics of coronavirus. We create a vaccine, and they morph into something else,” like the delta and omicron variants, Ramos, D-Central Islip, charged. Oh, and since it was an NAACP-sponsored forum, he threw in the claim that charters impose “a discriminatory system on our people.” He also called the charter movement a bunch of “poverty pimps.” His actual gripe, it turns out, is that a second charter school just got OK’d to open in his area, offering families a chance to escape from the 7,500-student Central Islip school district, where (per state Education Department data) just 39% of black and 40% of white third-graders test as proficient in English, and only 29% of Hispanics. The math scores are terrible, too. Charters, in short, offer hope for the kids, but trouble for the schools that Ramos’ teacher-union pals control. He only sees someone stealing the students as if the regular system owns them and the taxpayer funds that are supposed to support their education. Families see liberation, but Ramos & Co. only see someone taking their control away. New York Post, Feb. 14