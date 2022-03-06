EDITORIAL ROUNDUP: Opinion from around New York state

Cuomo is spending like he’s running

A new television spot concerning the criminal complaints against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo includes a snippet of a commentator mentioning “questions about the politicization of the process” and includes a picture of a newspaper headline that says “An innocent man.”

The tagline at the end reads: “Paid for by friends of Andrew Cuomo.” The problem is that the majority of Cuomo’s “friends” donated money to assist with his now-defunct reelection campaign, not to defend the character of a private citizen, and good-government groups are calling that an apparent violation of state election law.

Reiterating a formal complaint sent to the state Board of Elections filed last fall, Common Cause/NY this week called the ads “a blatant misuse of campaign funds” that should be taken into consideration in an investigation.

Joined by League of Women Voters NYS, NY Public Interest Research Group and Reinvent Albany, Common Cause points out that state election law specifies that campaign funds “shall not be converted by any person to a personal use which is unrelated to a political campaign or the holding of a public office or party position.”

Their complaint says that Cuomo left office with a campaign war chest of over $18 million and almost immediately hired a former press aide to be his “spokesman,” apparently paying for those services from his campaign funds. This raises questions about the appropriate use of his campaign funds because Cuomo has no stated plans to run for office and does not currently hold office.

“Former Governor Cuomo is misusing campaign funds for personal purposes, buying television ads to rebuild his image and smear his victims,” executive director of Common Cause/NY Executive Director Susan Lerner said in a statement this week. “His donors gave him money to run for public office, not to use as a personal slush fund to salve his ego.”

We agree that if Cuomo wants to use campaign funds to pay for TV ads, he needs to run for something. If he’s not doing that, he should be using his own money for this PR stunt. Otherwise, the state’s election board needs to enforce the law and hold him accountable if he is found to be in violation.

Auburn Citizen, March 2

Governor, it’s time to lift NY HERO Act

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have been pushing New York businesses to reopen and office workers to return to their workplaces since the start of the new year. But the NY HERO Act, a little-known law enacted quietly last year, is the proverbial fly in the ointment.

When Hochul declared COVID-19 an airborne infectious disease in September, as The Post reported at the time, she triggered a host of “onerous new (workplace) demands on businesses statewide — while exempting government agencies.” The law requires all employers to implement workplace safety plans.

Last month, her health commissioner continued that designation of COVID-19 as a “highly contagious communicable disease presenting a serious risk to the public health.”

Many companies are confused on what restrictions remain and what the state Department of Labor regulations mean. The state DOL confirmed to The Post that the law applies only to private business and that government agencies are exempt.

The act micromanages the smallest details of business hygiene, including “sneezing etiquette” and “shaking out soiled laundry,” and empowers workers to sue their employers for up to $20,000 for minor infractions.

The DOL rules are vague and seem to put the onus on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite Hochul’s spokeswoman’s denial, the Labor Department regs and model plan rely on CDC guidance that imposes 6 feet of social distancing in the workplace. The guidance adds the meaningless caveat “when possible.”

Business owners, human resources and corporate attorneys in the know are skittish given that workers can sue their employers for up to $20,000 if they feel the company’s plan puts them at risk.

And with many businesses simply struggling to survive, the HERO Act isn’t on their radar. Companies — especially in the hospitality industry — have also been contending with Hochul’s vaccine, mask and other mandates.

Our “compassionate capitalist” mayor needs to use his bully pulpit to advocate lifting all the remaining pandemic mandates and guidelines on behalf of the city’s beleaguered business community.

If Hochul is serious about New York’s economic recovery, she should lift the COVID designation and the HERO Act restrictions.

If this isn’t already in progress, it needs to be.

New York Post, March 1

Big pictures, but with little returns

Flush with stimulus money, states are ready to throw money at a group that suffered catastrophic at the hands of COVID-19 — Hollywood movie studios.

New York and states around the country are seriously discussing increasing their film and tax incentive programs to entice the fledgling film and television industry to come to their states. New York is considering a three-year, $420 million film tax credit extension to its program, which includes a 25% credit for post production and qualified production costs within the state and an additional 10% offered for labor costs in the upstate region.

Not to be outdone, Utah, California and New Jersey are among the states also considering either extensions or additional film tax credits to lure an industry that is raking in money by the barrel — or, in the case of NBC Universal or Disney, by the bucket. SEC filings and corporate earnings statements show huge profits for Netflix ($6.2 billion), Warner Bros. ($4.3 billion), Sony ($1.8 billion), NBC Universal ($884 million), Disney ($281 million) and Paramount ($368 million).

In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsome signed legislation approving an additional $330 million for the film and TV industry.

Georgia spent $2.1 billion in the fiscal year on tax breaks for film and television that ended in September; while Louisiana offers a tax credit of up to 40%. Utah is considering lifting its cap on productions filmed in rural areas and New Jersey is considering increasing its incentives as well.

There is an economic benefit to filming movies in New York state, but how much? Michael Thom, a University of Southern California professor, studied New York’s film tax credit program and found it had no impact on employment. Its benefits come in the form of lodging and ancillary benefits, not in increased numbers of jobs.

Wouldn’t it be nice if New York treated its existing businesses as well as it treats Hollywood movie studios?

Dunkirk Evening Observer, March 2

Put quarantine rule changes in the open

The idea of forcibly removing and detaining someone who contracts a communicable disease gained no traction in the state Legislature for seven years.

That should give you an idea how odious the idea is. For seven years, Assemblyman Nick Perry’s legislation — prompted by the threat of an Ebola outbreak in 2015 — sat in the bowels of the state Legislature. No fellow Democrat wanted to attach their name to it as a co-sponsor. No state senator wanted to introduce companion legislation in the state Senate. The Assembly Health Committee chairman wouldn’t put the bill up for a committee vote. It was such a joke Republicans’ never had to prepare to oppose it the bill.

One would think that means there is no appetite in New York state government to give the government the ability to remove someone from their home and take them to a hospital or a “quarantine facility” or to levy civil penalties if they don’t comply with state government’s emergency declarations. But that’s not the case in New York state, where the state Health Department wants to give itself such power through the byzantine, opaque and largely walled off process of rule making. No public hearings were held on Rule HLT-50-21-0002-EP– nor were they required to be held. The rule was published in the state Register, a document whose volumes typically measure 85-90 pages of type that requires a magnifying glass and a lawyer to decipher.

The act of putting the document on the internet should not qualify as transparent. The state Health Department is more than happy to publicize vaccination sites or meetings of the state Drinking Water Quality Council prominently on its website, but rulemaking sure to upset millions of New Yorkers requires a tip from a sitting Congressman like Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, or someone with the time to wade through the register every week.

In our view, Dr. Mary Bassett, state health commissioner, should withdraw HLT-50-21-0002-EP from consideration or begin the rulemaking process to immediately repeal the rule. The powers sought by the Health Department should be debated in the state Legislature, whose members are held accountable for their votes by their constituents every two years, rather than simply claimed by administrative rulemaking.

At a time when the government is asking for people for their trust, this proposed power grab does nothing but make millions of New Yorkers distrust state government more than they already did.

Jamestown Post-Journal, Feb. 26

