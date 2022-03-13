EDITORIAL ROUNDUP: Opinion from around New York state

Drunken pilots need to be industry focusThere is a lot that the world still doesn’t know about the dangerous situation that unfolded recently at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, where an intoxicated pilot was preparing to fly a passenger jet to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Primary among the outstanding questions is what needs to change to prevent so close a call as this?

James Clifton, 52, of Orlando, was already in the cockpit when Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police hauled him out of the plane and into custody. A Breathalyzer test showed his blood-alcohol level at a frightening 0.17% — more than four times the legal limit for pilots and more than double the limit for motorists. That’s roaring drunk.

Yet, Clifton entered the airport, got through the gate, walked down the jetway, stepped into the plane and entered the cockpit. Fortunately, NFTA Police said, Transportation Security Administration agents noticed that he might be impaired. In the end, it worked out.

But what if a TSA agent hadn’t noticed? Maybe other crew members would have picked up on the problem by observing — if not smelling — him, but what if they didn’t? What if Clifton was able to conceal his condition well enough that the aircraft was able to take off with him at the controls?

As more becomes known about this near miss, perhaps some of those questions will be answered, but the fact is that a highly intoxicated pilot was able to make to the cockpit. That’s a problem.

In Buffalo, police now have a legal “duty to intervene” if they see another officer using excessive force. For crew members on any plane, self-preservation might be sufficient cause to intervene when the pilot is looped, but maybe that’s not enough. Maybe there should be an affirmative requirement.

Ignition locks help prevent some drivers from turning on the ignition before a breath test declares their sobriety. Given the heighten level of risk in a plane — airborne, moving at hundreds of miles per hour, often with scores of passengers on board — perhaps some similar confirmation should be required before a pilot, or any crew member, can even board a plane.

As to Clifton, police released him to the custody of JetBlue security. Federal authorities were notified and he could face charges, the NFTA said.

In response to the incident, JetBlue sought to offer reassurance. “The safety of JetBlue’s customers and crewmembers is our first priority,” it said in a statement, citing a “very strict zero tolerance internal alcohol policy” and its full cooperation with law enforcement. In addition, it said, the company is conducting it own internal investigation and Clifton has been removed from his duties.

That’s all appropriate, but JetBlue should look beyond this matter and lead an industry-wide project to foreclose upon the possibility that a commercial jet could even allow a drunken pilot onto a plane.

The Buffalo News, March 4

New York should suspend gas tax With the price of a gallon of gas well above $4 in Auburn and central New York this week, it’s time for the state to give consumers a break by temporarily suspending its gas tax.

Gas prices have been rising across the country since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, and although the United States imports relatively little oil from Russia, a decision by the White House to completely cut out Russian imports is expected to drive prices at the pump even higher.

President Joe Biden has acknowledged the need to “limit the pain” people are feeling at the pump, and state Sen. Pam Helming recently asked Gov. Kathy Hochul to do just that by suspending the state’s gas tax program, which in January was at an average of more than 48 cents per gallon with all fees and county tax rates factored in.

With inflation sky-high and gas prices continuing to rise, we agree that Hochul should enact a plan to bring such relief to New York motorists.

Federal recovery act cash has put state and local governments in a position to absorb a short-term loss of revenue this year, and out-of-control gas prices are only going to hinder the post-COVID economic recovery at a time when people are making summer plans and businesses are ramping back up to try to recover some of their losses over the past two years.

With economic uncertainty in America being exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine, gas prices will likely go even higher before they start to go down again.

Suspending New York’s gas tax won’t entirely solve that problem for local consumers, but it could be a big help.

Auburn Citizen, March 9

Mr. Cuomo, voters are done with youDisgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to the pulpit last Sunday not to beg forgiveness but preach fire and brimstone on the “political sharks” who supposedly drove him from office.

He claimed to be “truly, truly sorry” and that he “learned a powerful lesson,” but only because he hadn’t “appreciated” changing norms in the workplace.

He actually said his “behavior has been the same for 40 years in public life” (which suggests that dozens more women have ugly tales to tell), which turned out to be “the problem.”

Among other things, this also means he’s still stonewalling on his deadly care-home orders, issued to protect a big-donating special interest at the expense of vulnerable elderly and special-needs New Yorkers.

“I’ve gone through a difficult period the past few months. I resigned as governor, the press roasted me, my colleagues were ridiculed, my brother was fired,” Cuomo moaned. “It was ugly. It was probably the toughest time of my life.”

Cry us a river!

“God isn’t finished with me yet,” he insisted. Maybe not, but the voters are: Polling shows a majority believe the accusations, even if he’s escaped prosecution.

In the Siena survey, 58% say they believe Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women as governor against just 21% who think him innocent.

Cuomo’s spending big from the millions that special interests put in his political war chest in his salad days to try reversing those numbers. If he ever decides to try earning real redemption, he’ll donate that fortune to a genuinely good cause.

New York Post, March 7

She has the blood of Ukraine on herWhen Donald Trump was running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, had serious concerns.

She questioned Trump’s character after he smeared a Gold Star family for endorsing Hillary Clinton, and again after the leak of an infamous video of him making crude comments on “Access Hollywood.” She criticized Trump’s proposed Mexico border wall as unrealistic. Earlier, she had warned that Trump was unlikely to release his tax returns if nominated; after initially doubting that he’d win, Stefanik tersely vowed to support “my party’s nominee” without mentioning his name.

Perhaps most unpalatable of all for Stefanik, an ostensible foreign policy expert who once worked at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, was Trump’s reckless, ignorant kowtowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin and half-cocked remarks about dismantling NATO and stealing Iraq’s oil.

“His statements regarding NATO, his statements regarding Putin, regarding some of the positions in regards to Iraq that he made, regarding the oil fields — I absolutely oppose those,” Stefanik said in an interview with North Country Public Radio.

Trump, of course, won his party’s nomination, and around this time Stefanik adopted a new persona seemingly pulled from one of Trump’s cameos in pro wrestling: taunting, smearing and sneering at her critics, as if politics is nothing more serious than mere showmanship. She cut off contact with local newspapers and TV stations in her district that might ask serious questions, instead relying solely on friendly appearances with Fox News’ Sean Hannity and other national right-wing media figures. We expect the same from her, now that her district includes all of Schoharie and part of northern Otsego County.

Stefanik’s new persona bolstered her campaign fundraising efforts, especially around the time of Trump’s first impeachment trial. The evidence was cut and dry: Trump threatened to withhold vital defense assistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unless he agreed to launch a phony investigation of Joe Biden’s family as he sought the Democratic nomination to run against Trump. Trump only backed down and released the arms shipments after widespread outrage and public pressure. Few scandals in American political history have been more despicable — or more obvious.

By now, Stefanik’s transformation from a conscientious, traditional Republican to the sleaziest sort of politician was complete. Her response to the existential threat Putin and Trump posed to democracy itself? To smear the witnesses testifying against Trump, such as retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient whose family fled from Soviet Ukraine in 1979. It was a calculating career move for Stefanik: her newfound cult-like devotion to Trump was the sole reason for her elevation to the House Republicans’ No. 3 post, which was occupied by Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, until she dared to criticize Trump for attempting to steal the 2020 presidential election by unleashing a bloodthirsty mob on the U.S. Capitol.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has made it clear who was on the right side of history all along. Readers should remember this as Stefanik — perhaps spurred by a guilty conscience — attempts to pin responsibility for this tragedy on President Joe Biden, who has proven to be a steady hand and a thorn in Putin’s side in rallying a coalition to help the Ukrainians fend him off. When Stefanik attacked Biden again this week, she provoked the anger of the Vindmans. Vindman’s wife, Rachel, didn’t mince words in her response to Stefanik, the mother of a newborn, saying: “When you hold your new baby I want you to think of the mothers of Ukraine who will never see their children again because you abdicated your responsibility to hold Trump accountable for his extortion.”

Vindman himself wrote of Stefanik: “Putin is responsible for this war, but you deserve a great deal of responsibility for it. It is your vile attacks on our democracy that suggested to Putin he can conduct this war.”

Oneonta Daily Star, March 8

Party conventions doing it all wrongThey should have popped the balloons even before the state Democratic and Republican conventions, both now concluded. The conclaves didn’t nominate anyone for any office and mean nothing except saving favored statewide candidates the trouble of collecting petition signatures to get on the primary ballot. Should any other contender successfully gather those petition signatures, it will then be up to real voters to select the nominees who will appear on the November ballot.

Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin both got about 85% of the weighted vote of delegates for governor, making them their respective parties’ designees. But that’s an honor not worth having. When there’s no elected officeholder running for another full term, it’s often the case that the party designee loses the primary.

For decades, that was the almost rule for the Dems, with the party choice losing the primary, a kiss of death it seemed. Even among the less unruly Republicans, the last time there was no full-term governor running for reelection, 2010, party designee Rick Lazio was devoured nearly two-to-one by Carl Paladino in the GOP primary.

This doesn’t mean that Hochul and Zeldin will fall in the primaries — they’re both formidable candidates — only that the choice remains, properly, with enrolled Democrats and Republicans, not party insiders. Jumaane Williams and Tom Suozzi are out there now signing up Democrats and Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson are gathering GOP signatures.

By one measure, the Republicans were more democratic than the Democrats this year: They let all contenders make their pitch directly to the assembled delegates. The Dems blocked out Williams and Suozzi. That’s not a Hochul-only trick. Andrew Cuomo and Eliot Spitzer did the same thing in squelching their rivals at the convention. Democratic, but not very democratic.

What we know is that after the June 28 primary, two of these seven candidates will be the party standard-bearers in November to lead the state for the next four years. By then, the meaninglessness of these conventions will be long forgotten.

New York Daily News,

March 3

Ethics commission is one hot potatoWhat is it about the Joint Commission on Public Ethics that’s made it state government’s hot potato?

You’ll recall that’s the name of the game in which players try not to be left holding an object — a potato, a ball, or whatever — when the music stops. JCOPE, in particular a scandal involving a leak of information from its deliberations, seems to be the thing that investigative authorities don’t want to even touch.

First it was the Office of the Inspector General, which seemed to go out of its way to botch an investigation of the leak. Now it’s Attorney General Letitia James, who for all appearances has yet to even look at the matter.

This concerns an apparent violation of a law that keeps many internal deliberations of JCOPE a secret, including votes by the commission on whether to undertake an investigation.

Such a vote is believed to have come up in a Jan. 29, 2019, meeting that addressed the question of whether JCOPE would look into possible misuse of public resources in then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office by a top aide, Joe Percoco. In a federal corruption trial concerning his role in a bribery scandal, it was revealed that Mr. Percoco had been making calls to campaign staff at his former desk in the governor’s office when he was supposed to be on leave to work on the governor’s 2014 reelection effort. Beyond Mr. Percoco’s actions were questions about who else — such as Mr. Cuomo — might have been aware of this alleged misuse of public resources.

After the 2019 meeting, Mr. Cuomo is said to have called Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to berate him over how his appointees on the commission had voted.

It is a misdemeanor to leak confidential information from JCOPE. The panel’s top staffer reported the matter to the inspector general’s office.

Then-Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro, who formerly served as JCOPE’s executive director, recused herself and delegated the investigation to a deputy, Spencer Freedman, who like Ms. Tagliafierro had worked under Mr. Cuomo in the past. The investigation concluded that the leak was unsubstantiated, and little wonder: Incredibly, the two prime witnesses, Mr. Cuomo and Mr. Heastie, had not been interviewed. Even the findings were kept secret until the Times Union learned of the probe in late 2019.

JCOPE last year asked for the probe to be reopened. The inspector general declined. So it asked the attorney general. Ms. James’ office responded that the request wasn’t made properly. JCOPE asked again. That was in September. It’s been waiting ever since.

As the Times Union’s Chris Bragg reports, none of JCOPE’s staff or commissioners have been contacted by the attorney general’s office.

What gives?

It’s hard not to notice that the key players involved here are all Democrats. Which raises the question: Is this just too hot a potato for Ms. James — who often says in news releases that she wields the power of her office “without fear or favor”?

Yes, JCOPE needs to be replaced, and Gov. Kathy Hochul has called for that to get done this year. But even if JCOPE goes away, this issue — this possible crime — won’t. The potato is in Ms. James hand, and there it stays.

Albany Times Union, March 3

