EDITORIAL: Rep. Stefanik puts politics before cheaper prescriptions

By 2021, what the United States spends on prescription drugs will double.
To put it more personally, if you are over 50, you know you are spending more on prescription drugs than ever before.
Each year, we become more dependent on prescriptions to address our blood pressure, cholesterol, arthritis and chronic pain. While it often gives us a far better quality of life, and in some cases it saves our life, it also takes a lot of money out of our pockets.
This is where our government could really come to the rescue.
This is where it really could make a difference.
It was extraordinarily encouraging last week to see the House of Representatives pass a bill that would require the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services to negotiate prices for up to 250 medicines.
It seemed like a rare act of easy-to-understand common sense legislation that would take money out of the pharmaceutical companies’ back pockets and help regular people.
This was something that our negotiator-in-chief, Donald Trump, campaigned on when he ran for president.
But 192 Republicans voted against the legislation last week, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, despite the fact that the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said that Medicare could save $345 billion over 10 years by negotiating with drug companies.
That’s a lot of money.
Rep. Stefanik wrote on her Facebook page that she prefers her own package of 40 provisions to the Democrats’ bill. There’s a lot to digest in those 40 measures, and we concede a lot of them would be beneficial, including prescription spending caps for seniors.
But what we didn’t see was a bold way to rein in prescription drug prices.
Earlier this year, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley proposed a more a moderate prescription drug alternative than the one passed by the Democrats in the House, but here is what is unconscionable.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won’t even allow Grassley’s bill to come up for a vote because of the politics.
That means people will continue to struggle to get the medications they need.
Politico writers Burgess Everett and Sarah Owermohle put it this way on Monday:
“Yet with an election year cresting and massive divisions among his members, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is staying put. Associates say the Kentucky Republican is not eager to make a move that splits his caucus and could incur the wrath of the well-financed pharmaceutical industry.
“When it comes to the Senate floor, McConnell is not eager to put anything up that doesn’t at a minimum have the support of half his members. He’s warned colleagues that the drug-pricing bill could result in a circular firing squad — exposing his Republicans to tough attacks as they run for reelection.”
McConnell puts the pharmaceutical industry’s profits and his party’s election chances before aging and sick Americans.
We should all be disgusted.
For those of you who are stalwart supporters of one of the two political parties – is there really any difference between their partisanship at this point – you should consider their priorities, and at the very least, shift your money from political donations to your own savings in case you need expensive medications in the future.
Rep. Stefanik’s other reason for not voting for the prescription drug legislation is that it has no chance to pass the Senate.
With that type of logic, nothing will ever change in Congress where we suspect a good number of members have pharmaceutical companies contributing to their campaigns.
Sure, you can chalk it all up to politics – again – and it should come as no surprise that Rep. Stefanik would again choose party over people, but nevertheless we find her vote appalling and against the best interest of those in the district hoping for some financial relief.
