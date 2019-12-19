EDITORIAL: Rep. Stefanik puts politics before cheaper prescriptions

By 2021, what the United States spends on prescription drugs will double.

To put it more personally, if you are over 50, you know you are spending more on prescription drugs than ever before.

Each year, we become more dependent on prescriptions to address our blood pressure, cholesterol, arthritis and chronic pain. While it often gives us a far better quality of life, and in some cases it saves our life, it also takes a lot of money out of our pockets.

This is where our government could really come to the rescue.

This is where it really could make a difference.

It was extraordinarily encouraging last week to see the House of Representatives pass a bill that would require the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services to negotiate prices for up to 250 medicines.

It seemed like a rare act of easy-to-understand common sense legislation that would take money out of the pharmaceutical companies’ back pockets and help regular people.

This was something that our negotiator-in-chief, Donald Trump, campaigned on when he ran for president.