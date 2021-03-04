EDITORIAL: Remoteness, cold of Adirondacks becoming less of an obstacle to relocation

It’s easy to pooh-pooh this unscientific survey, in which respondents who had already visited the Adirondacks were asked if they would consider moving there and what amenities would help them make that choice. But the strongly positive response — the willingness to consider a remote village like Saranac Lake as not only a wilderness vacation destination but a potential home — is very good news for the region.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The answers would have been different a decade ago. They probably would have been different a year ago, before the pandemic proved to millions of workers and bosses that working from home is doable — not only in emergencies but as a permanent arrangement.

Of course, you must have high-speed internet access to work from home. Although much of the Adirondacks lacks that access, many of the hamlets, which is where almost everyone lives, have it. Those that don’t have it will within a few years, said Jim McKenna, CEO of the Sustainable Tourism Office.

The bigger problem is housing, McKenna said. The Adirondack villages don’t have a lot of available housing, and what they do have isn’t necessarily what downstate professionals are looking for as they seek to relocate north.

“I think that’s our long-term challenge. The broadband will be figured out,” he said.