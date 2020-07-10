EDITORIAL: Queensbury Town Board members must do their debating in public

“If there are differences of opinion, those should be discussed in open session. It’s not in the public interest to have the matter ‘ironed out’ before the meeting,” she said.

It’s easy to circumvent the law, and Mr. Strough is far from the first public official to try it. Even in the ancient days before email, mayors and supervisors were known to hold get-togethers in coffee shops or bars, where other board members would just happen to be present and public business would be thrashed out.

It’s a common practice, like not cleaning up after your dog, but that doesn’t make it any less objectionable.

Mr. Strough made a half-hearted attempt to backpedal, mentioning town workshop meetings where differences are discussed.

“I guess that’s what I meant,” he said.

We guess not.

Later, he defended the use of emails, saying lots of public officials do it: “Find me a municipality that doesn’t,” he said.

To reiterate: When other people flout the law, that doesn’t mean you’re allowed to do the same. Troopers along the Northway would be glad to explain this.

Public debate can get contentious.