EDITORIAL: Queensbury Town Board members must do their debating in public

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough admitted this week that he violates the spirit of the state’s Open Meetings Law every chance he gets.
“We try to iron out our differences before Town Board meetings, but we do have thoughts on various matters that we share through emails and such,” Strough told a new board member, Amanda Magee, on Monday.
It’s too bad he chose to introduce a new member to the board with this endorsement of secrecy and subterfuge.
The whole point of public meetings is to inform citizens of the thoughts behind board members’ votes, so the people who are affected know why those votes were cast.
If board members aren’t going to discuss and debate the issues in public, they might as well cancel the meetings and post the votes on the meeting room door.
Ironing out differences is why Town Board meetings are held. Also, public discussion of public issues is the law. That should matter.
Kristin O’Neill, assistant director of the state Committee on Open Government, confirmed that using Town Board meetings as a venue to affirm votes already decided in private communications, such as emails, violates the state Open Meetings Law.
“If there are differences of opinion, those should be discussed in open session. It’s not in the public interest to have the matter ‘ironed out’ before the meeting,” she said.
It’s easy to circumvent the law, and Mr. Strough is far from the first public official to try it. Even in the ancient days before email, mayors and supervisors were known to hold get-togethers in coffee shops or bars, where other board members would just happen to be present and public business would be thrashed out.
It’s a common practice, like not cleaning up after your dog, but that doesn’t make it any less objectionable.
Mr. Strough made a half-hearted attempt to backpedal, mentioning town workshop meetings where differences are discussed.
“I guess that’s what I meant,” he said.
We guess not.
Later, he defended the use of emails, saying lots of public officials do it: “Find me a municipality that doesn’t,” he said.
To reiterate: When other people flout the law, that doesn’t mean you’re allowed to do the same. Troopers along the Northway would be glad to explain this.
Public debate can get contentious.
The Moreau Town Board meetings a few years ago, under the previous supervisor, often devolved into shouting. That’s not constructive.
But public disagreement among elected representatives, followed by debate in which each one makes their case, is essential to democracy.
Citizens must know why votes are cast, and that doesn’t happen when board members have worked it all out ahead of time.
Local editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star editorial board, which consists of Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and Publisher/Controller/Operations Director Brian Corcoran.
