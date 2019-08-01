{{featured_button_text}}
After reading about Queensbury’s proposed nuisance law, one of our board members wondered aloud if he could get in trouble for turning on his electric toothbrush after 11 p.m.

Yes, he was being ridiculously sarcastic, but when the proposed law targets any behavior that annoys people’s rest, well, that covers a lot of ground.

We’re not trying to ridicule the Town Board, or diminish their efforts to provide a resolution to quality of life issues, but we wonder if the policy being proposed is overly broad and just going to cause everyone more headaches.

In its current form, we believe members of law enforcement might often be left in an untenable position when it comes to handling complaints between feuding neighbors.

To be fair, the policy does define a public nuisances as, “All loud or unusual noises and annoying vibrations which offend the peace and quiet of reasonable persons of ordinary sensibilities.”

At first glance, we were thinking lawnmowers and leaf-blowers, but the key words here are “reasonable” and “ordinary sensibilities.”

What we are concerned about is who decides what is “reasonable” and who among us has “ordinary sensibilities?”

We believe the Town Board needs to ask itself if they have gone too far in addressing a problem that does not exist.

As we understand it, the Town Board took on this initiative over complaints about loud parties at short-term rentals during the summer – the Airbnb problem.

But the initial proposal, which actually never goes into written detail in addressing specific noise guidelines, goes on for 11 pages and seems overly broad in its scope.

Another part of the nuisance law prohibits anything that “offends public decency.”

It cited, as an example, “nudity.”

Sorry, but we can’t resist commenting that the aforementioned “nudity” might depend broadly on who is naked and what they look like.

Yes, we are having some fun at the town’s expense, but do you see what we mean?

Even the Supreme Court has had a hard time defining public decency, so we suggest the Town Board avoid that challenging subject.

Another section of the proposal takes into account offensive smells.

While we realize it is aimed generally at properties with farm animal feces or excessive trash, we wondered what would happen if someone found their neighbor’s barbecue particularly offensive. Would that be a reasonable complaint if they were a vegetarian and detested the smell of burning meat?

What about the neighbor who has neglected to pooper-scoop their yard?

Somewhere along the line, it appears the town went a little too far. During the last Town Board meeting, they finally did get into discussing specific guidelines for noise, and we believe they are on the right track in forbidding amplified noise after 11 p.m. That would also assuage all our worries about our toothbrushes.

We suspect there are few chronic problems Queensbury residents are facing, but perhaps there are more complaints than we imagine.

We urge the town to address the noise problems, specifically aimed at the short-term rentals, then build on the law as needed.

Nobody needs the sheriff showing up to break up a smelly barbecue.

