Reporters working on stories often face resistance and even hostility from people who don’t want stories made public. But when that resistance is combined with personal attacks on the reporter, it should be called out, especially when it relies on prejudices like sexism.
Gwendolyn Craig, the Post-Star reporter covering Fort Edward, has met with a lot of resistance in her efforts to dig into involvement with the former dewatering plant site by a confusing mix of public and private entities.
She has been persistent in working to get at the truth of the site’s ownership arrangements and how the property’s taxes will be paid and by whom.
Being persistent is her job. Asking questions that public officials and private business people don’t want to answer is her job. Our customers — Post-Star readers — want to know what is going on here.
Town Board member Neal Orsini recently called Craig a “girl” in a public meeting while he was criticizing her coverage. Town Clerk Aimee Mahoney called her a “girl” again in a comment that was first posted anonymously to the paper’s website. Craig is 29. Calling her a girl was being used by these public officials as an intentional, sexist insult, a way to attack Craig’s credibility in the larger context of attacking her reporting.
We are a generation — or, at most, two generations — away from a time when women were largely shut out of most professions, including journalism. Various wrongheaded justifications have been put forward over the decades for discriminating against women, and along the way they have often been infantalized as people who are not as capable or mature or serious as men.
So it’s no small thing to call a professional woman a “girl.” It’s not charming or endearing. It’s part of a long effort to keep women “in their place,” meaning a subordinate place, out of the professional places of power and respect. In this case, “girl” was used to try to diminish Craig while she was seeking the truth.
We’ve seen tremendous advances throughout our society against sexism. In the last few years, a swelling of support for the #MeToo movement has dragged sexual harassment and sexual abuse into the sunlight and exposed its pervasiveness and destructiveness. The movement has addressed a continuum of bad behavior, from demeaning comments based on sex and gender to forcible rape.
It’s not a crime to call a female reporter a “girl.” It is rude and disrespectful, and it should be considered unacceptable behavior for a public official. Beyond that, it is part of an outdated, unfair and unproductive way of looking at the world, a way that we all will benefit from leaving in the past.
