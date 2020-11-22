EDITORIAL: Public must participate in police reform process

The COVID-19 pandemic has made holding meetings a challenge, but that’s not enough of an excuse to cover the insufficient efforts of local politicians and police officials to include the public in meetings on police reform.
This reform process, ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in response to nationwide protests of police killings of unarmed Black citizens, is required to include public participation. The process in its initial phase should be a back-and-forth, with local officials seeking input from citizens, and both sides asking and answering questions.
Instead, a mostly closed-door process has unfolded, with meetings including committee members only. In Glens Falls, for example, three meetings have taken place already, without public participation.
The intention, said Jim Clark, head of the committee and Fifth Ward councilman, was to “put something down on paper” and then “have people comment on it.”
The problem with that is it’s hard to gauge what the public wants when the public is not included. Once something is “down on paper,” that document becomes the foundation for the committee’s report, establishing the priorities and setting the tone. At that point, the public can only quibble with what is already written and nibble at its recommendations.
We’re not criticizing the makeup of the Glens Falls committee, which has 14 members, representing a cross-section of the city’s demographics. We admire these volunteers and are grateful to them for putting in hours of work on a challenging assignment.
But we do think the process, in Glens Falls and elsewhere, needs to be opened up. At the least, meetings could be streamed online, or taped and uploaded soon afterward, so community members can watch and respond after each session. Meetings that include a public comment period would be even better, and this is possible, even when the meetings are held online.
In Washington County, Sheriff Jeff Murphy has been seeking input from community members with a survey that can be found on the department’s Facebook page. Residents have until Dec. 4 to return the surveys. Then a public hearing will be held on a final plan, which Murphy intends to submit to the state in January.
That process seems rushed and insufficient. A survey could provide valuable information, but it should not be the only way a department solicits feedback, and it should not be the sole basis for determining which reforms are needed. Complaints of improper police behavior could get lost within a survey’s results, because they are likely to be a small percentage of the total response and could be dismissed as insignificant.
It appears the only way to return one of the Washington County surveys is to print it out and carry it to a local Town Hall or the county sheriff’s office. The Sheriff’s Office should also make it possible for residents to return surveys via email. That would increase the number of responses and give the survey more legitimacy.
This summer, in his role as president of the state Sheriff’s Association, Murphy attacked the push for police reform and called charges of systemic racism in the criminal justice system “disgusting.” Since he opposes reform, we wonder whether he is going through the motions now, doing the bare minimum with no intention of making changes.
Cuomo’s order to police departments, which requires a plan to be submitted to the state by April 1, is challenging to follow during the pandemic. But we see it as an opportunity for municipalities to gauge whether local policing is being handled properly and to improve their engagement with the community.
The process here is just as important as the result. A perfunctory, non-inclusive process shows a lack of seriousness about reform that undermines any constructive policies a department may have in place.
Many people who have little to no interaction with local officers will report being very satisfied with them. But this review is about how officers behave when they are interacting with members of the community. Are their actions fair and proper? Those questions can be answered only by hearing from people in the community who were present when police were called.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
