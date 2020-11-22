EDITORIAL: Public must participate in police reform process

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But we do think the process, in Glens Falls and elsewhere, needs to be opened up. At the least, meetings could be streamed online, or taped and uploaded soon afterward, so community members can watch and respond after each session. Meetings that include a public comment period would be even better, and this is possible, even when the meetings are held online.

In Washington County, Sheriff Jeff Murphy has been seeking input from community members with a survey that can be found on the department’s Facebook page. Residents have until Dec. 4 to return the surveys. Then a public hearing will be held on a final plan, which Murphy intends to submit to the state in January.

That process seems rushed and insufficient. A survey could provide valuable information, but it should not be the only way a department solicits feedback, and it should not be the sole basis for determining which reforms are needed. Complaints of improper police behavior could get lost within a survey’s results, because they are likely to be a small percentage of the total response and could be dismissed as insignificant.