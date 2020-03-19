EDITORIAL: Public must be represented even in time of crisis

It is gratifying to see the proactive actions our local government institutions have taken repeatedly over the past week to protect residents from the coronavirus.
From closing down buildings to declaring states of emergency and limiting political activities like petition signing.
They have erred on the side of caution, and we all hope these actions will pay enormous dividends in the weeks to come.
Obviously, the business of counties, towns and villages needs to continue, but that brings with it concerns about conducting business – as required by law – with the general public present.
The state Open Meeting Law says the following:
“It is essential to the maintenance of a democratic society that the public business be performed in an open and public manner and that the citizens of this state be fully aware of and able to observe the performance of public officials and attend and listen to the deliberations and decisions that go into the making of public policy. The people must be able to remain informed if they are to retain control over those who are their public servants. It is the only climate under which the commonweal will prosper and enable the governmental process to operate for the benefit of those who created it.”
I’m sure you all would agree that this is an essential part of our democracy.
We couldn’t help but notice that the town of Queensbury is limiting public attendance at government meetings and has ruled that no citizen will be allowed to attend Town Board committee meetings, unless they are presenting information to the board.
To its credit, the town says it is also looking into live-streaming any meetings online.
We believe it is imperative that any government body that is considering restricting attendance at a meeting because of the crisis must do as Queensbury as done here and address how the public will be able to access the meeting.
While live-streaming is one solution, we believe it could be done even more simply with a conference call. Any member of the public would be eligible to call in and listen in to the meeting and even speak during the time set aside for citizens.
We like this idea of conference calls because it would be simpler to set up and allow most people to participate if they choose.
The sad reality is that most public meetings do not have a large public attendance, but the state’s Open meeting Law is clear that every meeting is open.
We want to remind all government bodies, that even during this time of crisis, they should not take any shortcuts when it comes to the public’s right to know.
