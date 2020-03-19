EDITORIAL: Public must be represented even in time of crisis

We couldn’t help but notice that the town of Queensbury is limiting public attendance at government meetings and has ruled that no citizen will be allowed to attend Town Board committee meetings, unless they are presenting information to the board.

To its credit, the town says it is also looking into live-streaming any meetings online.

We believe it is imperative that any government body that is considering restricting attendance at a meeting because of the crisis must do as Queensbury as done here and address how the public will be able to access the meeting.

While live-streaming is one solution, we believe it could be done even more simply with a conference call. Any member of the public would be eligible to call in and listen in to the meeting and even speak during the time set aside for citizens.

We like this idea of conference calls because it would be simpler to set up and allow most people to participate if they choose.

The sad reality is that most public meetings do not have a large public attendance, but the state’s Open meeting Law is clear that every meeting is open.

We want to remind all government bodies, that even during this time of crisis, they should not take any shortcuts when it comes to the public’s right to know.

Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Chuck Cumming.

