No program is so excellent that state bureaucrats can’t ruin it, and New York’s School Tax Relief program, known as STAR, has become the latest victim.
For more than 20 years, the STAR program has worked simply and well to reduce the property tax burden on state homeowners. With STAR, a part of the value of your primary residence became exempt from taxes, lowering your annual bill substantially. Senior citizens could get an even bigger exemption.
After you signed up, the exemption was automatically applied each year to your tax bill, whether you paid it all at once or monthly with your mortgage through an escrow account.
But now, under new state rules adopted for no good reason that we can see, the program has been split into two parts — the STAR exemption and the STAR credit.
Hold onto your heads, because this is where they will start to ache:
The STAR exemption will work as it has, but will be frozen at its current level. So your exemption will be automatically applied, but as taxes rise in future years, its value will go down.
The STAR credit will rise along with taxes, but it won’t be automatically applied. You’ll have to agree to receive it in the mail, as a check. Your tax bill will go way up, because no exemption will be applied, but you can cover that increase with the check.
A problem arises with people who pay their property taxes monthly through an escrow account. Since the property tax bill will rise without the exemption, the escrow payments will also rise.
Homeowners might be able to arrange to send their state checks to their escrow companies to cover the increase. But how many people even know the name, not to mention the address, of their escrow company?
An escrow account makes budgeting the property tax bill easier by spreading it out over a year. But that will be harder to do now.
Finally, if the state checks are sent out late, homeowners may be unable to pay their tax bills on time and will have to pay a penalty. State officials say, in that instance, the state will pay interest. But will that interest cover the penalty? And why is any of this anything that homeowners should have to worry about?
The STAR program was working. It was easy. All you had to do was apply, once, and then you could benefit from the exemption every year, automatically.
Now you must choose: Continue with the convenience of the exemption and get financially punished for it; or switch to a procedure full of hassles that forces you to keep track of a paper check. It’s ironic that the state will no longer accept paper tax returns, but in this case, is forcing those who want the full STAR payment to go back to paper.
How many people, we wonder, are going to misplace their checks, forget them and never deposit them?
You can register online to switch to the new system, but it requires entering a lot of financial information, and not everyone is computer-literate. You can also go into your local assessor’s office and fill out a form.
The only reason we can imagine for this change is, by making the process more troublesome, the state will save money. Some people will lose their checks. Some people will stick with the exemptions, which will shrink in value each year. The state will pay less in both cases, and when you consider the effect statewide, that money will add up.
This is the worst way for the state to cut costs — by taking cash out of homeowners’ pockets. The point of the STAR program was to lessen the heavy property tax burden on state homeowners, and it has been successful. Too bad the Andrew Cuomo administration has decided to undermine that success with this unnecessary change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.