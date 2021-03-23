EDITORIAL: One village demonstrates how not to do police reform

This is not a report on police reform. It is a collection of one man’s historical anecdotes, lionized tales of police heroism, flattery of the mayor and political opinions. As an official document, it’s an embarrassment.

Malone’s officials indicated to Emily Russell, a reporter for North Country Public Radio, they might make changes to the plan (her story appears in Tuesday’s paper, on the front of the local section).

This is an example of what is wrong with the way some communities have approached the reform mandate — the defensiveness, the failure to dig for ways their department could do better.

The reports must be sent to the state by April 1, and we doubt reports like Malone’s will be substantially rethought or amended. The only appropriate course now is for the state to reject this report and any others like it and insist they be redone — seriously this time.

Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2