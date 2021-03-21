EDITORIAL: Newspapers need special consideration

Community newspapers like The Post-Star have endured some heavy blows over the past 30 years as the development of the worldwide web and rise of social media have changed the way people get news and companies advertise products.

Now state Sen. Todd Kaminsky, a Democrat from Long Island, and some of his colleagues in the state Legislature are trying to kick newspapers when they’re down.

We don’t believe Kaminsky and the others set out to hurt newspapers, but that would be the effect of lumping newspaper companies in with the producers of various products that would be responsible, under their bill, for the cost of recycling their packaging. The legislation, called the Extended Producer Responsibility Act, would shift the costs of recycling from municipalities to producers.

We sympathize with the urge to burden the companies that benefit from aluminum, tin, cardboard, glass and plastic packaging with the cost of recycling, rather than local towns and villages.

But newspapers deserve special consideration for several reasons, the biggest one being that they cannot afford this extra expense and imposing it will constrict news coverage of communities more than it already has been and drive even more papers out of business.