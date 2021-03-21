EDITORIAL: Newspapers need special consideration

Community newspapers like The Post-Star have endured some heavy blows over the past 30 years as the development of the worldwide web and rise of social media have changed the way people get news and companies advertise products.
Now state Sen. Todd Kaminsky, a Democrat from Long Island, and some of his colleagues in the state Legislature are trying to kick newspapers when they’re down.
We don’t believe Kaminsky and the others set out to hurt newspapers, but that would be the effect of lumping newspaper companies in with the producers of various products that would be responsible, under their bill, for the cost of recycling their packaging. The legislation, called the Extended Producer Responsibility Act, would shift the costs of recycling from municipalities to producers.
We sympathize with the urge to burden the companies that benefit from aluminum, tin, cardboard, glass and plastic packaging with the cost of recycling, rather than local towns and villages.
But newspapers deserve special consideration for several reasons, the biggest one being that they cannot afford this extra expense and imposing it will constrict news coverage of communities more than it already has been and drive even more papers out of business.
Thirty or forty years ago, Kaminsky and his colleagues could have made a case for forcing newspapers to pay their own recycling costs. But since then, many small newspapers, and some not-so-small ones, have gone out of business. Almost all of the rest — except for the country’s largest, like the New York Times and Wall Street Journal — have been forced to make deep cuts in their operations.
Across the country, communities have lost the local news coverage that residents relied on for decades to tell them what their town and village boards were doing, what was happening in the local schools and who had gotten arrested. Nothing has taken the place of community newspapers — where they have closed, the community’s news is no longer reported.
At papers like this one, still trying their best, a smaller staff in the newsroom has inevitably meant fewer stories in the paper and less coverage of the smaller communities that have fewer readers and are harder to reach. The irony of the situation is that much of the content on the web comes from newspapers, the very industry that websites like Google and Facebook have driven toward extinction.
Selling newspapers is a special business with a public service aspect. It’s not the same as selling soft drinks or pickles. It’s also different from selling batteries or paint or cell phones or other products containing toxic materials that are already subject in numerous states to laws requiring producers to bear the cost of disposal.
Newspapers are compostable and biodegradable. The paper breaks down over time and the ink is nontoxic. One of the goals of extended producer responsibility laws is to incentivize producers to make their products and/or their packaging more environmentally friendly. But newspapers have already done that.
In British Columbia, Canada, newspaper publishers offer free ad space to government agencies instead of having to pay the recycling fees. An arrangement like that could work in New York, with newspapers providing ad space for the state to promote state programs, such as recycling.
We appreciate the logic of laws that put the costs of dealing with waste on the producers of the waste. We support recycling. As a country and a world, we cannot continue every year to churn out millions of tons of packaging, much of it toxic, that, one way or another, finds its way into the environment.
But EPR laws can be targeted — many of them already are — and need not include newspapers, which are already recycled at a high rate and which are not merely packaging. The paper and ink that make up newspapers are the product itself and are vital to the functioning of our democracy. Newspapers are a business, but a free press is a public good that has been recognized since the founding of the country, and that should be protected.
