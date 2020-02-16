EDITORIAL: New Yorkers get caught in middle of immigration dispute

The memo discussed closing down Homeland Security offices in states, refusing to accept state identification, cutting TSA pre-check services at airports and potentially subpoenaing driver’s licenses provided to undocumented workers.

The content of this memo was reported by the online news service Buzzfeed. It is all quite juvenile.

This past week, the federal government blocked New Yorkers from enrolling in Global Entry and other trusted traveler programs that made it easier to cross borders like the one just north of us.

That’s not productive, and just causes problems for anyone trying to do business in Canada.

What is clear is that this issue goes far deeper than just making sure that immigrants have the skill to drive on our roads.

It goes to the heart of the immigration issue, which as we all know, has become an emotional touchstone.

It is obvious that President Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are playing politics on this issue at the expense of New Yorkers.

They met this week in an attempt to resolve the problem – that must have been an interesting meeting – but while it was described as productive, there was no resolution.