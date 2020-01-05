EDITORIAL: N.Y. needs to be cautious as it considers legalizing marijuana

If you are a betting person, the smart money would be that Gov. Andrew Cuomo will make a big push for the legalization of recreational marijuana this year.
We wouldn’t be surprised if we hear about it in his state of the state message later this month.
Many thought it would be legalized last year, but the Legislature got bogged down in the details and found the issue more complex than it first thought.
Eleven states have already legalized recreational marijuana, including our Vermont neighbors.
New York is one of 33 states that have legalized medical marijuana, but even that is tightly controlled.
Legalizing recreational marijuana raises questions about who gets to grow, process and sell it, and whether residents could grow their own. New York “decriminalized” marijuana last year by reducing penalties for possession of small amounts while clearing the records of past low-level convictions. There would be even more questions about the legal code and past convictions if marijuana became legal.
But we believe there are more important questions about how legalization might affect many of our small communities where strong, more addictive drugs continue to be a problem.
We believe legalizing marijuana sends a mixed message when so many are still struggling with addiction.
And what type of education should we be giving young people regarding this issue?
We also should be concerned whether legalization will lead to a rise in impaired driving after a generational battle against drinking and driving.
We all should be concerned that in the first year recreational marijuana was legal in Vermont, the number of drivers arrested for impaired driving who had THC in their systems doubled.
That is startling, and a red flag.
We worry that the legalization of marijuana will lead to more impaired driving and more marijuana use.
But the Vermont statistics might not be as bad as they sound.
In preparation for the legalization of marijuana, police agencies around Vermont gave their officers training in how to better recognize drug impairment. Unlike portable breathalyzer tests that detect blood alcohol levels, there are no field tests to detect marijuana.
Training police officers was a key component after marijuana was legalized.
According to a recent Associated Press story, Vermont currently has 54 officers who are certified drug recognition experts. Other officers are being trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement, a short course that helps officers identify impaired drivers.
Colorado, another state that legalized recreational marijuana, currently has 214 experts and thousands more have gotten the classroom training.
The increased number of impaired driving arrests may simply be a result of police officers being better at recognizing it.
Statistics in Colorado showed that, while overall arrests for impaired driving declined in the third year after legalization of marijuana, the percentage that involved marijuana rose from 12 percent to 17 percent of the total.
Even when blood tests are taken and THC is found in the system, there is no measurement to indicate whether the person was impaired. It leaves some ambiguity when prosecuting impaired driving.
All these issues should be taken into account before New York considers legalization.
We don’t believe there is any hurry.
The state needs to get officers across the state training, provide guidance on the future legal issues and address how to educate its citizens about its use.
Decriminalizing marijuana was an important first step, but New York needs to get this right. We don’t believe legalizing marijuana should be a priority this year.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representatives Barbara Sealy and Al Matrose.