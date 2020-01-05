EDITORIAL: N.Y. needs to be cautious as it considers legalizing marijuana

If you are a betting person, the smart money would be that Gov. Andrew Cuomo will make a big push for the legalization of recreational marijuana this year.

We wouldn’t be surprised if we hear about it in his state of the state message later this month.

Many thought it would be legalized last year, but the Legislature got bogged down in the details and found the issue more complex than it first thought.

Eleven states have already legalized recreational marijuana, including our Vermont neighbors.

New York is one of 33 states that have legalized medical marijuana, but even that is tightly controlled.

Legalizing recreational marijuana raises questions about who gets to grow, process and sell it, and whether residents could grow their own. New York “decriminalized” marijuana last year by reducing penalties for possession of small amounts while clearing the records of past low-level convictions. There would be even more questions about the legal code and past convictions if marijuana became legal.

But we believe there are more important questions about how legalization might affect many of our small communities where strong, more addictive drugs continue to be a problem.