EDITORIAL: Mileage spat demonstrates fundamental problem with Warren County board

The resolution to eliminate mileage payments for Warren County supervisors when they drive to the municipal center in Queensbury for meetings would have been a lot more persuasive if it had come from a supervisor who didn’t live in Queensbury.

The resolution was defeated — not even all the supervisors in the Queensbury/Glens Falls region voted for it — and it should have been. The argument advanced by Doug Beaty, a supervisor from Queensbury, was that the municipal center should be considered the supervisors’ office, and employees almost never get mileage for commuting to their office.

Mr. Beaty’s “home office” scenario may be true for him and the other at-large county supervisors from Queensbury, and it may also be true for the ward supervisors from Glens Falls. They do not have their own offices, and since they are close by, they may spend more time at the municipal center than supervisors from towns to the west and north.

But the 11 town supervisors on the board do have their own offices in their towns, and that is where they spend most of their time and do most of their work. Those are their home offices. It’s reasonable for them to get reimbursed for the miles they drive back and forth to the municipal center to fulfill their county duties.