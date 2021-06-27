EDITORIAL: Mileage spat demonstrates fundamental problem with Warren County board

The resolution to eliminate mileage payments for Warren County supervisors when they drive to the municipal center in Queensbury for meetings would have been a lot more persuasive if it had come from a supervisor who didn’t live in Queensbury.
The resolution was defeated — not even all the supervisors in the Queensbury/Glens Falls region voted for it — and it should have been. The argument advanced by Doug Beaty, a supervisor from Queensbury, was that the municipal center should be considered the supervisors’ office, and employees almost never get mileage for commuting to their office.
Mr. Beaty’s “home office” scenario may be true for him and the other at-large county supervisors from Queensbury, and it may also be true for the ward supervisors from Glens Falls. They do not have their own offices, and since they are close by, they may spend more time at the municipal center than supervisors from towns to the west and north.
But the 11 town supervisors on the board do have their own offices in their towns, and that is where they spend most of their time and do most of their work. Those are their home offices. It’s reasonable for them to get reimbursed for the miles they drive back and forth to the municipal center to fulfill their county duties.
The argument is a reminder of the awkwardness of the county’s governmental system. Warren County would be better off with a legislature that was separate from town government, based on districts of equal population, as in Franklin County and the majority of counties in the state.
The clumsy board of supervisors arrangement divides a supervisor’s loyalties between the county and the town she represents. Frequently, the county and towns will have different interests — we can see this in the recent debate over septic system inspections — and supervisors will usually put their town’s priorities first.
What we see often on the Warren County board is parochial town concerns pushing aside what would be good for the county as a whole. So, even though it would obviously be good for the county to keep Lake George clean by instituting septic system inspections, a resolution to do that cannot even get out of the committee headed by longtime Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson.
The big picture rarely prevails on a board split into a score of small fiefdoms, where each representative is loyal to the voters of her own municipality.
One irony of the board’s makeup is that the representation from Glens Falls, where five supervisors represent wards of approximately equal size, is close to the legislature model. Also, since the Glens Falls supervisors serve only as county representatives (the wards have separate representatives on the city’s Common Council), they are more free to consider what is best for the county and not just the city.
Queensbury has both a town supervisor on the county board — John Strough — and four at-large supervisors who have no role in town government.
In other words, the whole thing is a mess.
It would be far simpler and more conducive to good government to split the county up into districts of equal population that would not be drawn along town lines, with each district represented by a county legislator.
Out of 57 counties in New York (not including the five boroughs of New York City), 41 use the legislature system. Until Warren County joins them, our board will continue to make bad decisions, such as the slow-walking of septic system inspections, and waste time on silly arguments, such as the current dispute over mileage.
