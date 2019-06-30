The latest sexual misconduct accusation against President Donald Trump has largely landed with a thud. Some see the muted response this week to author E. Jean Carroll's allegation of Trump assaulting her in a department store dressing room two decades ago as yet another example of the divisive Politics of Trump: Those who support him dismiss it as fake news. Those against him see it as confirmation of what they knew all along. In denying Carroll's accusation, Trump said she was "not my type."