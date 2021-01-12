EDITORIAL: Local Republicans must stand up against deceitful propaganda that led to violence

By the time Stefanik signed onto a flimsy Texas lawsuit, trying to overturn results in other states, and by the time she made her ill-fated objections on the floor of the House of Representatives, nothing was left to fight over. The election had been decided for weeks, and what Stefanik and many other Republican members of Congress were doing was stoking the fire of insurrection, nothing else.

Grasso was mildly critical of Trump’s role in the violence and hinted he had lost support in the Republican Party by inciting it.

But he should say so, without hesitation, and so should other prominent Republicans in our area, like Betty Little and Dan Stec and Chris Gibson and Rachel Seeber and Sam Hall. Do they stand with the family of Brian Sicknick, the officer who was beaten to death, or with the man who said to his supporters, as they waved Trump flags and American flags and Confederate flags, that they should walk down to the Capitol and fight?

During his speech to whip up a mob that turned murderous, Trump referred to the group disputing the long-decided election, of which Stefanik was a member: “I want to thank the more than 140 members of the House. Those are warriors,” he said.

Warriors. And Stefanik is a warrior “who will not bow out!” according to Grasso.